Tiger Woods gives heartbreaking news on Genesis Invitational amid dealing with grief on losing his mother

Tiger Woods announced last week that he would play the Genesis Invitational despite losing his mother that same week. Kutilda Woods, 81, passed away, but Woods, the tournament host, was still going to make his 2025 debut not long after. That's no longer the case. Woods will not play at Torrey Pines this week.

Tiger Woods offered up a statement retracting his commitment to the field. He said:

"I planned to tee it up this week, but I’m just not ready. I did my best to prepare, knowing it’s what my Mom would have wanted, but I’m still processing her loss."

Woods gave it his best shot, but he does not believe he's able to compete at the level he needs to since he is still mourning. He added:

"Thanks to everyone who has reached out. I hope to be at Torrey later in the week and appreciate the continued kindness since my Mom’s passing."

Based on that final comment, it's unclear how involved Woods will be as tournament host. He would like to be present at Torrey Pines, but nothing is set in stone as the Woods family continues to struggle through a difficult time.

Tiger Woods called his mom his 'biggest fan'

Almost a week ago, Tiger Woods, with "heartfelt sadness" had to share with his millions of followers on social media that his mother had passed away at the age of 81.

Tiger Woods' mother passed away at 81 last week (Image via Imagn)

He shared in his statement that she was a "force of nature" and that her spirit was undeniable. Woods also noted via ESPN:

"She was quick with the needle and a laugh. She was my biggest fan, greatest supporter, without her none of my personal achievements would have been possible. She was loved by so many, but especially by her two grandchildren, Sam and Charlie. Thank you all for your support, prayers and privacy at this difficult time for me and my family."

He closed with a final statement about his love for his mother. Kutilda received a tribute at the TGL match later that day even though Woods' team, Jupiter Links Golf Club, was not playing. Woods and Rory McIlroy are the league's founders.

