Who is playing in the Genesis Invitational 2025? Full Field Explored

The PGA Tour will once again head to San Diego this week, but this time for The Genesis Invitational 2025. The third Signature Event of the season will be played at Torrey Pines South Course after it was announced as the temporary host for this year due to the wildfire disaster in Los Angeles.

The Tiger Woods-hosted event will feature most of the top-ranked players in action at Torrey Pines. The field includes World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, and others. Defending champion Hideki Matsuyama will return and look to become the first player since Phil Mickelson to successfully defend his title.

Further, Tiger Woods is making his PGA Tour return at The Genesis Invitational. This will be his first official event since The Open Championship in 2024. While he has never won this tournament, he boasts an incredible record at Torrey Pines, where he has claimed seven Farmers Insurance Open titles and the US Open 2008.

Only two of the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) are not competing at Torrey Pines, with Xander Schauffele being the only eligible player absent next week.

The field for the Genesis Invitational 2025 explored

Top 50 on prior year's FedExCup Points List

Scottie Scheffler

Collin Morikawa

Sahith Theegala

Russell Henley

Adam Scott

Sungjae Im

Wyndham Clark

Rory McIlroy

Hideki Matsuyama

Shane Lowry

Sam Burns

Viktor Hovland

Justin Thomas

Taylor Pendrith

Ludvig Åberg

Patrick Cantlay

Robert MacIntyre

Matthieu Pavon

Tommy Fleetwood

Keegan Bradley

Byeong Hun An

Billy Horschel

Tony Finau

Aaron Rai

Akshay Bhatia

Chris Kirk

Sepp Straka

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Tom Hoge

Brian Harman

Si Woo Kim

Jason Day

Davis Thompson

Denny McCarthy

Cam Davis

Will Zalatoris

Corey Conners

Matt Fitzpatrick

J.T. Poston

Thomas Detry

Stephan Jaeger

Cameron Young

Austin Eckroat

Max Homa

Adam Hadwin

Max Greyserman

Nick Dunlap

Eric Cole

Aon Next 10 (FedExCup Fall Points List through The RSM Classic)

Maverick McNealy

Mackenzie Hughes

Patrick Rodgers

Nico Echavarria

Harris English

Seamus Power

Ben Griffin

Kevin Yu

Tom Kim

Nick Taylor

Leading finisher from the DP World Tour Race to Dubai

Rasmus Højgaard

Aon Swing 5 (projected through WM Phoenix Open)

TBA after the WM Phoenix Open

Sponsor exemptions

Rickie Fowler

Jordan Spieth

Gary Woodland

Sponsor exemption - Charlie Sifford Award Winner

Danny List

Special exemption

Tiger Woods

