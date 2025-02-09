Who is playing in the Genesis Invitational 2025? Full Field Explored

The PGA Tour will once again head to San Diego this week, but this time for The Genesis Invitational 2025. The third Signature Event of the season will be played at Torrey Pines South Course after it was announced as the temporary host for this year due to the wildfire disaster in Los Angeles.
The Tiger Woods-hosted event will feature most of the top-ranked players in action at Torrey Pines. The field includes World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, and others. Defending champion Hideki Matsuyama will return and look to become the first player since Phil Mickelson to successfully defend his title.
Further, Tiger Woods is making his PGA Tour return at The Genesis Invitational. This will be his first official event since The Open Championship in 2024. While he has never won this tournament, he boasts an incredible record at Torrey Pines, where he has claimed seven Farmers Insurance Open titles and the US Open 2008.
Only two of the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) are not competing at Torrey Pines, with Xander Schauffele being the only eligible player absent next week.
The field for the Genesis Invitational 2025 explored
Here's the current field for the Genesis Invitational 2025:
Top 50 on prior year's FedExCup Points List
- Scottie Scheffler
- Collin Morikawa
- Sahith Theegala
- Russell Henley
- Adam Scott
- Sungjae Im
- Wyndham Clark
- Rory McIlroy
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Shane Lowry
- Sam Burns
- Viktor Hovland
- Justin Thomas
- Taylor Pendrith
- Ludvig Åberg
- Patrick Cantlay
- Robert MacIntyre
- Matthieu Pavon
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Keegan Bradley
- Byeong Hun An
- Billy Horschel
- Tony Finau
- Aaron Rai
- Akshay Bhatia
- Chris Kirk
- Sepp Straka
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Tom Hoge
- Brian Harman
- Si Woo Kim
- Jason Day
- Davis Thompson
- Denny McCarthy
- Cam Davis
- Will Zalatoris
- Corey Conners
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- J.T. Poston
- Thomas Detry
- Stephan Jaeger
- Cameron Young
- Austin Eckroat
- Max Homa
- Adam Hadwin
- Max Greyserman
- Nick Dunlap
- Eric Cole
Aon Next 10 (FedExCup Fall Points List through The RSM Classic)
- Maverick McNealy
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Patrick Rodgers
- Nico Echavarria
- Harris English
- Seamus Power
- Ben Griffin
- Kevin Yu
- Tom Kim
- Nick Taylor
Leading finisher from the DP World Tour Race to Dubai
- Rasmus Højgaard
Aon Swing 5 (projected through WM Phoenix Open)
- TBA after the WM Phoenix Open
Sponsor exemptions
- Rickie Fowler
- Jordan Spieth
- Gary Woodland
Sponsor exemption - Charlie Sifford Award Winner
- Danny List
Special exemption
- Tiger Woods