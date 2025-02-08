Tiger Woods hands final Genesis Invitational sponsor exemption to Min Woo Lee

The 2025 Genesis Invitational is set to commence on February 13, at the Torrey Pines Golf Course. Min Woo Lee will compete in the event as he has just been handed the final sponsor exemption by the tournament’s host, Tiger Woods.
The Genesis Invitational is the third out of eight signature events on the PGA Tour. Hosted by golf legend Tiger Woods, the event will temporarily relocate from its usual venue, the Riviera Country Club, due to the recent Los Angeles fires.
Like other PGA Tour signature events,The Genesis Invitational is a limited-field event with eligibility criteria for players who can compete. Eligible golfers include the top 50 players from the previous season’s FedExCup standings, Aon next 10 players, Aon swing five, and the current year’s tournament winners.
Sponsor exemptions are also available to PGA Tour members and one tournament host exemption is available for player-hosted signature events such as The Genesis Invitational.
Tiger Woods, who is hosting this year’s event, has extended the final sponsor exemption slot to Australian professional golfer, Min Woo Lee.
Other sponsor exemptions for the event include Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler, and Gary Woodland. Tiger Woods will also compete in the tournament as the rules allow one additional sponsor exemption for players with 80 or more PGA Tour wins (Woods has 82).
Min Woo Lee plays in the PGA Tour and European Tour and has four professional wins to his name. He is competing in the ongoing WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale.
Players who will be on the field at the 2025 Genesis Invitational
Min Woo Lee will be competing against some of the biggest names in golf at the Genesis Invitational. Here’s a rundown of the players expected to tee off at Torrey Pines on February 13 based on how they qualified.
Top 50 on last year's FedExCup Points List
- Scottie Scheffler
- Collin Morikawa
- Sahith Theegala
- Russell Henley
- Adam Scott
- Im Sung-jae
- Wyndham Clark
- Rory McIlroy
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Shane Lowry
- Sam Burns
- Viktor Hovland
- Justin Thomas
- Taylor Pendrith
- Ludvig Åberg
- Patrick Cantlay,
- Robert MacIntyre
- Matthieu Pavon
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Keegan Bradley
- An Byeong Hun
- Billy Horschel
- Tony Finau
- Aaron Rai
- Akshay Bhatia
- Chris Kirk
- Sepp Straka
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Tom Hoge
- Brian Harman
- Kim Si Woo
- Jason Day
- Davis Thompson
- Denny McCarthy
- Cam Davis
- Will Zalatoris
- Corey Conners,
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- J.T. Poston
- Thomas Detry
- Stephan Jaeger
- Cameron Young
- Austin Eckroat
- Max Homa
- Adam Hadwin
- Max Greyserman
- Nick Dunlap
- Eric Cole
Aon Next 10 (FedExCup Fall Points List through The RSM Classic)
- Maverick McNealy
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Patrick Rodgers
- Nico Echavarria
- Harris English
- Seamus Power
- Ben Griffin
- Kevin Yu
- Tom Kim
- Nick Taylor
Leading finisher from the DP World Tour Race to Dubai, not otherwise exempt
- Rasmus Højgaard
Aon Swing 5 (projected through WM Phoenix Open)
- TBD until completion of WM Phoenix Open
Sponsor exemptions - Members not otherwise exempt
- Rickie Fowler
- Jordan Spieth
- Gary Woodland
- Justin Rose
- Min Woo Lee
Charlie Sifford Memorial Exemption - for golfers representing minority backgrounds
- Danny List
Special exemption
- Tiger Woods