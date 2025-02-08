Tiger Woods hands final Genesis Invitational sponsor exemption to Min Woo Lee

The 2025 Genesis Invitational is set to commence on February 13, at the Torrey Pines Golf Course. Min Woo Lee will compete in the event as he has just been handed the final sponsor exemption by the tournament’s host, Tiger Woods.

The Genesis Invitational is the third out of eight signature events on the PGA Tour. Hosted by golf legend Tiger Woods, the event will temporarily relocate from its usual venue, the Riviera Country Club, due to the recent Los Angeles fires.

Like other PGA Tour signature events,The Genesis Invitational is a limited-field event with eligibility criteria for players who can compete. Eligible golfers include the top 50 players from the previous season’s FedExCup standings, Aon next 10 players, Aon swing five, and the current year’s tournament winners.

Sponsor exemptions are also available to PGA Tour members and one tournament host exemption is available for player-hosted signature events such as The Genesis Invitational.

Tiger Woods, who is hosting this year’s event, has extended the final sponsor exemption slot to Australian professional golfer, Min Woo Lee.

Other sponsor exemptions for the event include Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler, and Gary Woodland. Tiger Woods will also compete in the tournament as the rules allow one additional sponsor exemption for players with 80 or more PGA Tour wins (Woods has 82).

Min Woo Lee plays in the PGA Tour and European Tour and has four professional wins to his name. He is competing in the ongoing WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale.

Players who will be on the field at the 2025 Genesis Invitational

Min Woo Lee will be competing against some of the biggest names in golf at the Genesis Invitational. Here’s a rundown of the players expected to tee off at Torrey Pines on February 13 based on how they qualified.

Top 50 on last year's FedExCup Points List

Scottie Scheffler

Collin Morikawa

Sahith Theegala

Russell Henley

Adam Scott

Im Sung-jae

Wyndham Clark

Rory McIlroy

Hideki Matsuyama

Shane Lowry

Sam Burns

Viktor Hovland

Justin Thomas

Taylor Pendrith

Ludvig Åberg

Patrick Cantlay,

Robert MacIntyre

Matthieu Pavon

Tommy Fleetwood

Keegan Bradley

An Byeong Hun

Billy Horschel

Tony Finau

Aaron Rai

Akshay Bhatia

Chris Kirk

Sepp Straka

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Tom Hoge

Brian Harman

Kim Si Woo

Jason Day

Davis Thompson

Denny McCarthy

Cam Davis

Will Zalatoris

Corey Conners,

Matt Fitzpatrick

J.T. Poston

Thomas Detry

Stephan Jaeger

Cameron Young

Austin Eckroat

Max Homa

Adam Hadwin

Max Greyserman

Nick Dunlap

Eric Cole

Aon Next 10 (FedExCup Fall Points List through The RSM Classic)

Maverick McNealy

Mackenzie Hughes

Patrick Rodgers

Nico Echavarria

Harris English

Seamus Power

Ben Griffin

Kevin Yu

Tom Kim

Nick Taylor

Leading finisher from the DP World Tour Race to Dubai, not otherwise exempt

Rasmus Højgaard

Aon Swing 5 (projected through WM Phoenix Open)

TBD until completion of WM Phoenix Open

Sponsor exemptions - Members not otherwise exempt

Rickie Fowler

Jordan Spieth

Gary Woodland

Justin Rose

Min Woo Lee

Charlie Sifford Memorial Exemption - for golfers representing minority backgrounds

Danny List

Special exemption

Tiger Woods

