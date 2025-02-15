$83M-worth Rory McIlroy shares his ‘all time favorite’ $250 golf club

Rory McIlroy recently revealed what his "all time favorite" golf club is. And surprisingly it's not one he still uses.

Speaking a press conference for the Genesis Invitational, McIlroy was asked to name his favorite golf club of all time. The question stumped the $83M net worth golfer as he took a few seconds to think. He finally said:

"Probably the M2 driver,"

The golfer was referring to the M2 driver from TaylorMade. It was launched by the company in 2017 and is currently priced at around $250 on their website. The driver featured Geocoustic technology that combined geometry and acoustical engineering to offer more "forgiveness" and give better sound, according to the brand.

Rory McIlroy further added:

"I still-- I stare at it in my garage sometimes, like, I wish I could still use you, sometimes but it's probably illegal at this point,"

McIlroy has been a loyal ambassador of TaylorMade for many years, and while he doesn't use the M2 driver anymore, he still has a TaylorMade driver in his bag. At the moment he is using the Qi10 driver from the brand. He also uses the golf equipment giant's MG4 wedges, Spider Tour X putter, Rors Proto irons, Qi10 woods and TP5 golf balls.

The Northern Irish star is currently playing at the Tiger Woods hosted Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines. At the time of writing, he was placed 4th in the ongoing Round 4 of the event with a total score of 5-under.

Who did Rory McIlroy tee off with in Round 4 of Genesis Invitational?

Rory McIlroy at the Genesis Invitational 2025 (Source: Imagn)

Rory McIlroy was paired with Denny McCarthy in Round 4 of the Genesis Invitational. The duo teed off at 2:25 pm ET.

Here are the full tee times and pairings of Round 4 (please note all times are in ET):

10:00 a.m. – Taylor Pendrith, Matthieu Pavon

10:10 a.m. – Tom Hoge, Sahith Theegala

10:20 a.m. – Jason Day, Lucas Glover

10:30 a.m. – Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Min Woo Lee

10:40 a.m. – Thomas Detry, Ben Griffin

10:50 a.m. – Brian Harman, Will Zalatoris

11:00 a.m. – Daniel Berger, Mackenzie Hughes

11:10 a.m. – Corey Conners, J.T. Poston

11:25 a.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Rickie Fowler

11:35 a.m. – Shane Lowry, Harris English

11:45 a.m. – Nico Echavarria, Keegan Bradley

11:55 a.m. – Sam Burns, Tony Finau

12:05 p.m. – Max Greyserman, J.J. Spaun

12:15 p.m. – Maverick McNealy, Collin Morikawa

12:25 p.m. – Stephan Jaeger, Nick Taylor

12:40 p.m. – Si Woo Kim, Tom Kim

12:50 p.m. – Justin Thomas, Adam Scott

1:00 p.m. – Matt Fitzpatrick, Kevin Yu

1:10 p.m. – Sam Stevens, Patrick Cantlay

1:20 p.m. – Michael Kim, Russell Henley

1:30 a.m. – Andrew Novak, Tommy Fleetwood

1:40 p.m. – Aaron Rai, Jake Knapp

1:55 p.m. – Akshay Bhatia, Wyndham Clark

2:05 p.m. – Nick Dunlap, Seamus Power

2:15 p.m. – Ludvig Åberg, Patrick Rodgers

2:25 p.m. – Denny McCarthy, Rory McIlroy

2:35 p.m. – Davis Thompson, Scottie Scheffler

