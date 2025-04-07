Practice round at The Masters suspended due to unwanted factor

The Masters Tournament is just a few days away from commencing at the Augusta National Golf Club. Like every year, the latest edition of this golf major also featured a practice round for the professionals. However, an unwanted factor has caused a delay in this round.3

On Monday morning, players were stepping up to practice at Augusta. Spectators were there as well, attending for a glimpse of the pros swinging their clubs. However, during the later part of the morning, the practice round was suspended officially due to severe weather conditions. The Masters Tournament shared this news on X. Take a look:

"Weather Alert | Monday Practice Round Suspended #themasters"

In the morning, weather conditions were reported to show light rain, and spectators were allowed for 3.5 hours. However, as time passed, conditions started to worsen. Augusta National Golf Club was riddled with heavy rainfall and threats of heavy thunderstorms. As a result, The Masters practice round was suspended.

According to the official weather forecast by the tournament, rain and scattered storms were forecasted to start from 1 pm. Post-afternoon status showed scattered cloud formation and breezy weather, with temperature dropping to 68°F from 70°F. The Masters reported strong winds from the South to maintain a speed of 10 to 15 miles per hour.

Take a look at the update shared on Instagram story:

"At A Glance: Rain will become widespread by mid-morning with embedded thunderstorms developing. Rain and scattered thunderstorms will then persist throughout the afternoon before transitioning to showers this evening and coming to an end by 10-11 p.m."

Screenshot from the Instagram stories uploaded by Masters/ source: @themasters on IG

Although The Masters Tournament had to suspend the practice round, some golfers could make use of their time. Thomas Detry, Keegan Bradley, and Matthieu Pavon were among those who showed up, but they had to play alone. As per NBC Sports, the rest of the week sounds promising in terms of weather. Augusta National will experience relatively sunny skies.

From April 10, the 89th edition of The Masters Tournament will start. Popular golfers and past champions will be taking a walk down Magnolia Lane. Last year, Scottie Scheffler won in Augusta National. This year, he will look to defend his crown and win a third green jacket.

Top 3 golfers with the most number of wins at The Masters

The Masters is one of the most prestigious and valuable events in the history of golf. Founded by Bobby Jones and Clifford Roberts, this golf major came up with its first edition back in 1934. Till now, the major championship has witnessed a lot of magic, especially from the golfing greats.

Currently, Jack Nicklaus stands out as the professional golfer with the most number of victories under his name. The 18-time major championship victor won the most coveted green jacket in 1963, 1965, 1966, 1972, 1975, and 1986.

After Nicklaus, the legendary golfer Tiger Woods holds the second spot of winning the most number of times in Augusta. Woods has secured five green jackets in his professional career till now. The 82-time PGA Tour winner won this prestigious contest in 1997, 2001, 2002, 2005, and 2019.

Arnold Palmer has won four green jackets in his career. Palmer secured the victory in Augusta National in 1958, 1960, 1962 and 1964. With 62 wins in PGA Tour, he stands as one of the widely regarded legends in the sport.

