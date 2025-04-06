Rory McIlroy is still looking to complete his Grand Slam. Despite competing in The Masters 16 times, the 35-year-old has yet to win the prestigious title. This year, he will compete in this event again, hoping to dethrone the champion Scottie Scheffler.
While there are still a few days left till The Masters, let us take a look at McIlroy's performances at the event over the last five years.
#1 2024 – Tied for 22nd
Rory McIlroy finished in a tie of 22nd place at the Masters with rounds of 71, 77, 71, and 73 in 2024. He finished with a total score of 4-over appeared to be struggling with his game in the windy conditions at Augusta National.
The Northern Irishman failed to contend for the win, with Scottie Scheffler clinching the green jacket in the end.
#2 2023 – Missed the cut
Rory McIlroy had a frustrating week at Augusta National in 2023 as he failed to make the cut. The fans had high hopes for him that year, but he wasn't able to make it to the weekend.
McIlroy finished with rounds of 72 and 77, resulting in a cumulative score of five-over par. This resulted in McIlroy missing the cut at The Masters for the third time in his career.
#3 2022 – Runner-up finish
Rory McIlroy was in top form in the 2022 season. He won several tournaments that year, including the RBC Canadian Open, Tour Championship, and the CJ Cup. The 35-year-old golfer showed this form at the Masters too, but unfortunately, it was not enough to win the green jacket.
With rounds of 73, 73, 71, and 64, McIlroy was the runner-up of this event. He was just inches away from the Grand Slam, but ultimately finished three shots behind Scheffler despite a stunning final round of 8-under.
#4 2021 – Missed the cut
In 2021, Rory McIlroy failed to make the cut at The Masters for the second time in his career. Rounds of 76 and 74 meant that the Northern Irishman wasn't able to make it to the weekend as Hideki Matsuyama won the title at Augusta National.
McIlroy looked out of sorts and struggled with his swing as he finished three shots outside of the cut line.
#5 2020 – Tied for 5th place
The Masters was impacted by Covid-19 in 2020. The event, which is usually held in April, was rescheduled and took place in November.
Rory McIlroy had a strong performance at this event, finishing tied for the fifth place. The golfer did not have a great first round, but he eventually caught up and finished in the top five. McIlroy shot 75, 66, 67, and 69 in the four rounds of the tournament.
The fans are once again optimistic as McIlroy gets ready for his 17th Masters appearance, looking to complete the prestigious Grand Slam.
Only five players in the game's history have been able to accomplish this monumental feat. And if McIlroy wins this year, he will join the prestige list of Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus, and Tiger Woods.