Golf physio shares Scottie Scheffler's training video to suggest against 'complete rest' ahead of tournaments

Scottie Scheffler is gearing up to defend his green coat next week. The Masters is just around the corner, and the 28-year-old is working extremely hard for it. Scheffler recently took some time off by withdrawing from the Valero Texas Open. While there were rumors that the champion was taking time off to rest completely, a recent Instagram post suggests otherwise.

Golf fitness physio Billy Troy gave the fans an update on Scottie Scheffler's workout ahead of the Masters. Troy mentioned that the 28-year-old is still exercising to stay in shape. As a result, he will not be able to lose his full range of motion, which will reduce the risk of injury. Troy elaborated:

"Prior to the tournament, load should be decreased, and a full range of motion is a key focus. Complete rest isn't suggested as you may have symptoms of detraining. Training consistency leads to better movement, more strength, and decreased injury risk."

This exercise regimen may have contributed to Scheffler's lack of injuries thus far in his career. He suffered a major injury in March 2024 during the second round of the Players Championship. Scheffler was suffering from neck pain at the time, and not only did he endure it, but he also won the tournament.

All eyes are currently on Scheffler, who is hoping to win the Masters two years in a row. He has been in incredible form, winning 13 PGA Tour tournaments since February 2022. Scheffler has won two Hero World Challenge titles, as well as an Olympic gold medal in this period.

Scottie Scheffler's touch on Masters Dinner 2025

The Masters Dinner is a huge tradition in which the defending champion selects the menu. All of the previous champions gather for this dinner, during which the defending champion shows his roots and culture through the menu. The average cost of food per plate in the last decade at this dinner is $150, but Scheffler's dinner was nowhere near it.

The 2024 Masters winner chose a variety of items that were based on his home. As a result, the dinner was slightly less expensive than usual, costing $108 per plate. Surprisingly, this was the cheapest meal a Masters winner has chosen in the past decade. Masters Dinner 2025 components:

Appetizers:

Cheeseburger sliders served "Scottie-style"

Firecracker shrimp with sweet Thai chili and sriracha mayo

'Papa Scheff's Meatball and Ravioli Bites,' inspired by his father's cooking, and served with Pecorino cheese and Tomato Basil sauce

First Course:

Texas-style chili topped with cheddar cheese, jalapeños, and corn chips

Main Course:

Choice of wood-fired cowboy ribeye steak or blackened redfish

Accompanied by sides such as Family Style macaroni and cheese, jalapeño creamed corn, soy-glazed Brussels sprouts, and chipotle-lime roasted sweet potatoes

Dessert:

Warm chocolate chip skillet cookie with vanilla bean ice cream

