Masters Champions Dinners: From Scottie Scheffler’s 'simple taste' to Hideki Matsuyama’s lavish spread

Scottie Scheffler has once again shown why he is widely regarded as a down-to-earth person in real life. Currently, he is taking a short break to prepare well for the Masters. Due to this, he even opted out of the 2025 Valero Texas Open. Scheffler is entering the greens as the defending champion this year and recently followed a big Masters tradition differently.

The Masters Champions Dinner is one of golf's most exclusive traditions, held for all the past champions. Interestingly, the defending champion chooses the menu for this dinner. The green jacket holder in this way shows his heritage, culture, and taste. Scottie Scheffler chose the menu this year, and surprisingly, it was the least expensive meal of the decade, costing only $108 per plate.

A table posted by the PGA Tour on X (formerly known as Twitter) based on a report by Sportsbook Review, shows prices over the years, revealing that Scheffler's dinner prices for this year were at the bottom of the list. On top of this list is Hideki Matsuyama, who won the Masters in 2021 and was bestowed with the honor of arranging the dinner in 2022. Surprisingly, Matsuyama chose an expensive menu that cost almost $220 per dish, nearly double the price of the spread Scheffler chose this year.

Here's what the PGA Tour's official account had to say on X about Scottie Scheffler's dinner:

"Scottie is a man with simple taste. Pretty cool graphic of the Price Per Plate for the Champions Dinners. Shoutout to Hideki for balling out. (Via @golfdigest)"

Jon Rahm, last year's defending winner, was second in this table with $180 per plate. Patrick Reed, the 2019 defending champion, was next, with $170 per plate choice. Scottie Scheffler's selection has garnered great notice from fans, many of whom brought attention to inflation playing a role in overall prices. Let us now look at what the two-time Masters winner chose for the Champions Dinner ahead of this year's Masters.

What was on the Masters Champions Dinners 2025 arranged by Scottie Scheffler?

Scottie Scheffler acknowledges the fans after finishing the final round of the Texas Children's Houston Open golf tournament - Source: Imagn

This was Scheffler's second time choosing the food for the Masters Champions Dinner. He also chose the dinner in 2023, and the cost was $150 per plate at that time. But this year, the 28-year-old went on a different road in terms of food. Scheffler not only reflected his Texan roots through the food but also showed his family's culture.

Two of the appetizers used by Scottie Scheffler were cheeseburger sliders served "Scottie-style" and 'Papa Scheff's Meatball and Ravioli Bites,' inspired by his father's cooking. Let's go through everything that was on the dinner table one by one:

Appetizers:

Cheeseburger sliders served "Scottie-style"

Firecracker shrimp with sweet Thai chili and sriracha mayo

'Papa Scheff's Meatball and Ravioli Bites,' inspired by his father's cooking, and served with Pecorino cheese and Tomato Basil sauce

First Course:

Texas-style chili topped with cheddar cheese, jalapeños, and corn chips

Main Course:

Choice of wood-fired cowboy ribeye steak or blackened redfish

Accompanied by sides such as Family Style macaroni and cheese, jalapeño creamed corn, soy-glazed Brussels sprouts, and chipotle-lime roasted sweet potatoes

Dessert:

Warm chocolate chip skillet cookie with vanilla bean ice cream

