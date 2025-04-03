Is Tiger Woods playing in The 2025 Masters tournament?

With exactly one week left to the Masters in 2025, it's worth noting who is or isn't going to play, like Tiger Woods. He is a past champion, which means as long as he's living, he will get an invite every single year. He got one this year, but will he take advantage of it?

Ad

Woods will not. He got the invitation but has since been removed from the field because of a ruptured Achilles. The legendary golfer was ramping up to make his season debut at Augusta when it happened. He has underwent surgery already.

The legendary golfer is 49 and doesn't play very often anymore. Since 2020, Woods has made 13 career starts. He's made just seven cuts since then. He doesn't play very often, but he makes it a point to be a part of the Majors.

Ad

Trending

Unfortunately, that won't be the case this year. With the Achilles injury, he's probably out for months and will not even be eligible for 2025's last Major, the Open Championship in July.

The lead-up to this point of the year is ultimately very similar to last year's path of playing time. Woods didn't complete a tournament until he played in the Masters. He did attempt to play the Genesis Invitational in 2024 before withdrawing in round one. He also committed to play it in 2025 before withdrawing due to his mother's death.

Ad

However, Woods eventually did make it into the Masters field and did play all four rounds. He extended his made cut streak in the process, but he won't be able to do that this year.

The 82-time PGA Tour winner did prank followers of his on X by announcing on April Fool's Day that he was healthy enough and had been cleared to return to the Masters, but that was ultimately not a true statement.

Ad

Former caddie believes Tiger Woods isn't done yet

At 49 and with declining health, a major injury like the one Tiger Woods has sustained yet again could be detrimental. There is a public question over whether or not Woods will be the same ever again. There's no guarantee he'll ever be competitive again.

Tiger Woods may not be done yet (Image via Imagn)

With that said, some still believe in him. His former caddie, Steve Williams, said via The Mirror that he is "not done yet." Williams noted:

Ad

"Tiger's still got a task at hand."

Williams added:

"Of course, he’s facing another setback with his injury, but I really believe he won't let the opportunity to win another Major slip through his fingers. He will still be focused on practicing and getting to the point where he can stand on the tee and compete for 72 holes, knowing that he's given everything to prepare and go for one more Major."

That one more Major will have to wait, though. If nothing else, Tiger Woods will have eligibility again for the Masters in 2026.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback