Collin Morikawa breaks silence on API media move: "Everyone took it in the wrong direction"

Collin Morikawa has addressed the criticism that followed his decision to skip the post-tournament press conference at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and his comment that he "doesn't owe anyone" anything. The 28-year-old finished one stroke behind Russell Henley for runner-up at the Bay Hill Club.

Ad

Numerous analysts called out the PGA Tour player's explanation to skip the press conference. Rocco Mediate called his reasoning the "biggest bunch of horsesh*t" while Brandel Chamblee called it "disrespectful."

Morikawa said that the backlash following his decision was a result of a misunderstanding. In the pre-tournament conference ahead of the Masters tournament, Morikawa was asked if golfers are "soft or sensitive" compared to athletes in other sports, referencing his "don't owe the media anything" comment. He said (via ASAP Sports):

Ad

Trending

"I think everyone took it in a wrong direction. Look, I said it in my second media thing. I could have said it differently. But I stand by what I said. I was in the moment. We talk about giving people space to be who they are, and at that time, it was for me to be who I was, and I didn't want to be around anyone. I didn't even want to be around my wife. I said hi to her after, we hugged, and I just went straight to the locker room."

Ad

Further, Morikawa offered a critique of the media’s own selectivity. He said that there should be a balance in media coverage mentioned that the media only engages when he's playing well, despite him being a top-5 player for most of his career.

"I've been in the top 5 in the world before, and people don't come up to me and ask me questions. If you guys -- you can't just ask me when I'm playing well," he added.

Ad

At the Players Championship, Morikawa had talked about his appreciation for fans, saying that he spent time signing autographs after his round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. He also talked about the importance of personal boundaries during emotionally charged moments.

A look at Collin Morikawa's performance in 2025 so far and at The Masters

Collin Morikawa is in terrific form. In his five starts in the 2025 season so far, he has had two runner-up finishes, three top-10 and five top-20 finishes. Apart from finishing as a runner-up at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, he also finished runner-up in the season opener at the Sentry.

Ad

Let's take a look at Collin Morikawa's performance on PGA Tour in 2025:

The Sentry : 2 (260, -32)

: 2 (260, -32) AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am : T17 (277, -11)

: T17 (277, -11) The Genesis Invitational : T17 (285, -3)

: T17 (285, -3) Arnold Palmer Invitational : 2 (278, -10)

: 2 (278, -10) THE PLAYERS Championship: T10 (281, -7)

Morikawa also has a great record at the Masters tournament. In five starts at Augusta National, he has three top-10 finishes and four top-20 finishes. Last year, he tied for third.

Here is a look at his performances at the Masters:

2020 : T44 (288, E)

: T44 (288, E) 2021 : T18 (287, -1)

: T18 (287, -1) 2022 : 5 (284, -4)

: 5 (284, -4) 2023 : T10 (284, -4)

: T10 (284, -4) 2024: T3 (284, -4)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Yadav Rohit is a Golf writer at Sportskeeda who specializes in PGA Tour coverage. With a Bachelor's degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a Master's degree in Global Studies from Ambedkar University, he has always been passionate about writing on varied topics.



Rohit has over 4 years of prior work experience under his belt. He prioritizes thorough fact-checking of every article he pens with the aim of providing readers with the most accurate and insightful content.



Rohit's favorite celebrity sportsperson is Novak Djokovic; he admires his determination in the face of challenges and fighting spirit. Rohit is an avid reader and when he's not busy reading and writing about the latest developments in the vast world of pop culture and sports, he can be seen absorbed by a book. He also loves playing chess. Know More