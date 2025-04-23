Amanda Balionis has a special request for ‘Under the Umbrellas’ podcast’s next season

Amanda Balionis was a part of this year's first season of "Under The Umbrellas" podcast, held at the iconic Masters Tournament. The show was hosted by Kira Dixon, and the CBS Broadcast Journalist was featured on the first episode.

Balionis addressed the pressure of hosting the year's first golf Major, pace of play issues on the tour, and a lot of other topics. Amanda Balionis recently reposted a story from Dixon, when the latter posted a short video of Steve, a furry friend. Dixon was holding a Q&A session, and someone asked about him. Dixon also tagged the Puppies and Golf owner in the caption. Dixon replied:

"Steve is doing great thanks! Grabbed him yesterday after our Hawaii trip and it was the first time I'd seen him in 6 weeks! I was worried he would forget me but he gave me a great welcome home. Since we're talking Steve, I gotta say @balionis def up there on the guest list since we have Steve because of Mandy and who doesn't love getting to sit and chat with your friend for work?!"

Amanda Balionis shared this on her Instagram story with her 344k followers, with a humble request for Under The Umbrellas season 2. Take a look at her story here:

"Hi Steve petition for szn 2 of under the umbrellas to include pups please and thank you"

Screenshot from Balionis repost/IG: @balionis

Balionis remains pretty active on Instagram. Thanks to her massive following, she earns a lot of attention from social media campaigns and promotions as well. Just before Amanda Balionis shared the story about the adorable dog, she updated her followers about Momomin, a new brand of clothing. She wrote:

"...snuck in some retail therapy at the cutest store @monominshop post workout."

Check out Amanda Balionis' Instagram story below:

Balionis shares story on clothing brand/IG: @balionis

Balionis will be streaming live from New Orleans next. She is a part of the CBS Golf team that will be attending this year's Zurich Classic. Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry will be defending their 2024 title there, starting from April 24.

What Amanda Balionis said about perfection in Under The Umbrellas

Amanda Balionis was the first guest to talk on the first epiosde of Under The Unbrellas. Her episode was posted on YouTube on the official channel of The Masters Tournament.

While talking with Dixon, Amanda Balionis explained how she handles the pressure of being a CBS Reporter. Balionis said she stays away from chasing perfection as she explained (8:33 onwards):

"I try to remind myself it doesn't have to be perfect. Just be as prepared as you can be, but I think the more relaxed you can feel, the clearer your head is, and the better I think you're able to do your job."

Amanda Balionis also compared her 2018 self with her performance this year as she added:

"So I guess when I think back to where my brain was at in 2018 versus where my brain is now in 2025, I think I have more confidence to be able to do my job at hopefully the highest level possible this week."

Balionis is one of the most popular figures of on-field commentators on the CBS network. Due to her reporting style and flare for commentary, the 39-year-old jorunalist has gained popularity over the years.

