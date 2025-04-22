Amanda Balionis continues her adventure to New Orleans

Amanda Balionis is set to cover the Zurich Classic as the PGA Tour action shifts to TPC Louisiana following the conclusion of the RBC Heritage. The CBS golf reporter will be on-site as players gear up for the team-format event.

Balionis shared an update on her Instagram account, indicating her travel to New Orleans ahead of the event. Shortly after posting a preview of her interview with Justin Thomas from the RBC Heritage, she shared an image of a wall featuring the phrase:

“And so the adventure begins.”

She edited the quote, crossing out “begins” and replacing it with “continues”, suggesting her ongoing journey with Tour coverage. Balionis also posted a story confirming her presence in New Orleans for the Zurich Classic and described her involvement in the event as one of her favorite times of the year.

Alongside her broadcasting duties, she also highlighted her non-profit initiative, Puppies and Golf, which supports dog adoption and rescue. Ahead of the Zurich Classic, Amanda Balionis highlighted her organization’s ongoing work to help rescue dogs find permanent homes.

Amanda Balionis highlighted her involvement with dog rescue as a key part of her visit to the Zurich Classic. Alongside covering the tournament, she is also focused on supporting her nonprofit organization, Puppies and Golf.

Balionis is using her role to help raise awareness for animal welfare efforts. Her schedule in New Orleans includes both reporting from the course and promoting her organization’s ongoing mission to support shelters, rescues, and service dog programs.

What is the mission of Amanda Balionis’ Puppies and Golf?

Amanda Balionis serves as the founder and president of Puppies and Golf, a nonprofit organization that works to assist rescue dogs, animal shelters, and service dog programs across the country.

The organization was created to support efforts that connect dogs with people, focusing on long-term care and companionship, especially for military veterans. Its work is built around three core areas: providing financial assistance and visibility to shelters and rescue groups, offering emergency grants to families who face unexpected medical or behavioral care costs for their dogs, and supporting service dog programs that work with veterans dealing with post-traumatic stress and other service-related challenges.

Since its launch, Puppies and Golf has distributed more than $500,000 to animal welfare efforts across the United States. The nonprofit regularly partners with rescue organizations, pet care companies, and programs that train service animals for veterans. It also runs fundraising campaigns and public outreach efforts throughout the year.

Balionis uses her professional platform and social media presence to raise awareness of the organization’s goals and promote its ongoing work. Through regular updates, she highlights the group’s collaborations and shares information about available resources, upcoming events, and success stories involving rescued dogs and their new families.

