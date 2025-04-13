Amanda Balionis gets honest about her journey at the Masters

Amanda Balionis, a well-known face in golf broadcasting, has been a staple at The Masters Tournament. She joined CBS Sports in 2017, and her journey in golf media started in 2011 as an in-house reporter for the PGA Tour. Recently, Balionis recalled her journey at the Masters.

Ad

The Masters posted a video on YouTube featuring Balionis, who spoke with Holly Leadbetter and Roger Steele ahead of the final round at Augusta National. She talked about how special it was being in the front seat watching the players achieve their lifelong dreams of winning the green jacket.

"I've been out here since 2011. I started as the in-house reporter for the PGA Tour. So I was actually just talking to Harris English about this earlier in the week. It's like, he said he was like, 'My rookie year was close to your rookie year'. He's like, we've all kind of come up in this together, and it's so meaningful to watch the process, right?"

Ad

Trending

Amanda Balionis added, "And to watch these guys battle adversity, overcome injuries, and have to overcome swing changes and self-doubt, all the things that come with being a professional golfer, right? Not an easy sport. And to watch them then accomplish their dreams is I would say it's so satisfying, right?" [32:17 - 32:55]

Ad

Amanda Balionis participated in the final episode of Mornings at the Masters, a CBS network show broadcasted from the Augusta National Golf Club. This show aired on Sunday, April 13. Moreover, Balionis shares a long-standing history with CBS Sports.

Amanda Balionis's role as CBS reporter

Amanda Balionis has made her mark with her deep-rooted passion for sports. Being a senior reporter at CBS Sports, she covers the PGA Tour and NFL, as well as college football. Balionis started her media career after graduating from Hofstra University in 2008. She started with Verizon Fios channel 1 and MSG Network before entering the golf world via the PGA Tour and Callaway Golf.

Ad

Balionis now works at CBS Sports and is part of the broadcasting team for The Masters 2025.

Apart from her broadcasting career, Balionis launched her non-profit initiative Puppies and Golf in 2020. It's an organization that connects rescue dogs with military veterans and provides for shelters nationwide.

As Balionis continues her coverage of the 2025 Masters, the tournament itself is quite exciting. In the final round, Rory McIlroy is aiming to win his first green jacket and complete his career grand slam. He began with a double bogey on the first hole, losing his two-shot lead to Bryson DeChambeau. However, he quickly hit a birdie on the third hole, and holds a three-shot lead over his rival as of this writing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rinal Chavda Rinal Chavda is a golf writer. Having an educational background in English literature she loves to craft engaging content. As Lydia Ko is her favorite, she gives a unique edge to her articles while writing. You can find her writing poems or reading novels when she's not working. Know More