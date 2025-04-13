Amanda Balionis ready for the final morning at the Masters 2025

Amanda Balionis is all set to participate in the final episode of Mornings at the Masters show at the Augusta National. The golf show on CBS Network is scheduled to start at 9:30 am EST on Sunday, April 13. Balionis will be joined by Matt Ryan as the duo will sit down with the hosts Hally Leadbetter and Roger Steele.

The American sports journalist has gained a lot of popularity over the years due to her coverage of the game. Balionis currently holds around 331k followers on her official Instagram profile. She keeps her fans updated with golf and NFL events, on-field interviews, and glimpses from her personal life.

On Sunday, Balionis shared a snap from the Mornings at the Masters set. Take a look at her Instagram story:

"9:30am ET"

Screenshot of Balionis' Instagram story | Source: @balionis on IG

Amanda Balionis began her career with a degree in broadcast journalism from Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York. In the beginning, she used to cover high school sports events for MSG Networks and Verizon Fios channel 1. 2011 was a glorious step in her career, as Balionis joined the PGA Tour as an in-house reporter and host.

She used to be an in-house reporter, participating in the production and reports of tournament highlights and shows. Balionis worked for Callaway Golf as well for a year after she joined the company in 2016. In 2017, Balionis joined the CBS News Network; initially, she was a part-time journalist.

Gradually, after a year, Balionis was promoted to a full-time broadcast journalist for the network. On Saturday, CBS tagged Balionis for the last Mornings at the Masters show on their story:

"Tune in tomorrow!..."

Balionis reposted CBS' Instagram story on Saturday | Source: @balionis on IG

Balionis covers golf and NFL events for CBS. She is popular among fans for her unique commentary and reporting style. The 39-year-old journalist is also a part of the extended broadcast team at CBS.

Amanda Balionis talks about the dedication of the CBS team

Balionis has taken up a serious role at The Masters Tournament this year. CBS started an early broadcast of this prestigious golf major from April 7, three days before the contest began.

On April 2, Balionis participated in the first episode of Under The Umbrellas. While talking with Kira Dixon, she discussed a lot of topics. While talking about the CBS team, Balionis said (7:50 onwards):

"I don’t take that [coverage] lightly. No one on our team takes that lightly."

"This is the one week in a year where even though you know it’s impossible to be perfect on live television, you want to be so perfect this week to prove that you’re deserving of this honor, to be the one to present the greatest tournament on earth to viewers at home that have been waiting for this since the previous April."

Amanda Balionis is joined by Jim Nantz, Mark and Trevor Immelman, Colt Knost, Frank Nobilo, Andrew Catalon, Ian Baker Finch, and Dottie Pepper. The 89th edition of the Masters Tournament comes to an end today. The final round TV coverage will be done exclusively by the CBS Network from 2 to 7 pm EST.

