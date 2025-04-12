“We need to talk”: Amanda Balionis's new initiative for The 2025 Masters

Amanda Balionis appeared on a special edition of We Need to Talk at the 2025 Masters Tournament. The CBS Sports broadcaster provided in-depth coverage and discussions about the ongoing event. This program aired on Saturday, April 13, from 12:30 to 1:30 PM ET, live from the Augusta National Golf Club. This event featured CBS personalities, including Dottie Pepper, Tracy Wolfson, and Katrina Adams, alongside Balionis.

Ad

Balionis shared an Instagram story announcing her appearance on the show. The Instagram post was originally shared collaboratively by Katrina Adams, Tracy Wolfson, and We Need to Talk on Instagram. The caption of the post read:

"Today is a great day for golf and an even better day for a special episode of We Need to Talk from @themasters⛳"

"Join @tracywolfson, @balionis, Kelly Tilghman and @katadamns68 Saturday at 12P ET on @cbstv and streaming on @paramountplus."

Ad

Trending

Amanda Balionis's Instagram story

This show previewed Saturday's third round of The Masters. Meanwhile, a key highlight of this event included a feature on the Augusta National Women's Amateur. It recapped the tournament and showcased an exclusive interview with this year's champion Carla Escuder.

Ad

Additionally, Amanda Balionis joined CBS in 2017 and has become a familiar face at The Masters since then. In addition to We Need to Talk, Balionis is also part of the Masters' Under the Umbrellas show. Let's look at the players who made the cut after the second round.

The Masters 2025: Players who made the cut

As of this writing, Rory McIlroy is leading at Augusta National at -10, followed by Bryson DeChambeau and overnight leader Justin Rose at -8. The following players made the cut at The Masters after the first two rounds.

1. Justin Rose

2. Bryson DeChambeau

T-3. Corey Conners

T-3. Rory McIlroy

T-5. Matt McCarty

T-5. Tyrrell Hatton

T-5. Shane Lowry

T-5. Scottie Scheffler

T-9. Jason Day

T-9. Rasmus Højgaard

T-9. Viktor Hovland

T-12. Ludvig Åberg

T-12. Sungjae Im

T-12. Hideki Matsuyama

T-12. Collin Morikawa

T-12. Patrick Reed

T-17. Tommy Fleetwood

T-17. Brian Harman

T-17. Michael Kim

T-17. Davis Riley

T-17. Xander Schauffele

T-22. Sam Burns

T-22. Nico Echavarria

T-22. Harris English

T-22. Bubba Watson

T-22. Min Woo Lee

T-27. Daniel Berger

T-27. Wyndham Clark

T-27. Matt Fitzpatrick

T-27. Tom Hoge

T-27. Max Homa

T-27. Aaron Rai

T-27. Nick Taylor

T-27. Sahith Theegala

T-27. Justin Thomas

T-27. Davis Thompson

T-37. Brian Campbell

T-37. Byeong Hun An

T-37. Maverick McNealy

T-40. Akshay Bhatia

T-40. Patrick Cantlay

T-40. Max Greyserman

T-40. Stephan Jaeger

T-40. Zach Johnson

T-40. Tom Kim

T-40. Denny McCarthy

T-40. Joaquin Niemann

T-40. J.T. Poston

T-40. Jon Rahm

T-40. Charl Schwartzel

T-40. J.J. Spaun

T-40. Jordan Spieth

T-40. Danny Willett

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rinal Chavda Rinal Chavda is a golf writer. Having an educational background in English literature she loves to craft engaging content. As Lydia Ko is her favorite, she gives a unique edge to her articles while writing. You can find her writing poems or reading novels when she's not working. Know More