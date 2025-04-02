“Wise beyond her years”: Amanda Balionis pens heartfelt message to Amateur Women’s golfer ahead of Augusta Women’s Championship

Amanda Balionis got the chance to sit down with Scarlett Schremmer, an amateur golfer poised to participate in the Augusta Women's Championship. According to Balionis, a CBS Sports reporter who mainly covers golf, the future is incredibly bright.

She shared the interview and said in her caption:

"One of my favorite talks of the week so far. Scarlett Schremmer is wise beyond her years, has an incredible perspective, and is a star in the sport. This is just the beginning for the future Aggie."

Amanda Balionis shared her excitement after speaking with a future college golfer (Instagram/balionis)

Balionis did this interview ahead of the top women's amateur tournament, which is set to be held at Augusta National. That, of course, is also where the Masters will be held in a little over a week.

The Masters is going to be one of the biggest tournaments of the year, and CBS Sports has tabbed Balionis to work in coverage. She'll co-host with Jim Nantz, the legendary longtime golf broadcaster who's done so many Masters.

Schremmer is also a surfer and a friend of Jimmy Buffett. She's committed to Texas A&M to play college golf in the near future. Should she win this tournament and remain an amateur, Schremmer will be invited to the next five Augusta National Women's Amateurs as well as the U.S. Women's Open, the AIG Women's Open, the Chevron Championship, the Evian Championship, and any USGA, R&A and PGA of America amateur championships.

Balionis rose to fame partly due to an alleged affair with Rory McIlroy. Both parties denied the relationship was anything but professional, and McIlroy reconciled with his wife later on.

Amanda Balionis excited to return to golf after time off

Because of some broadcasting rights issues, CBS Sports has not covered a golf tournament since the Genesis Invitational in February. That'll continue this weekend but it will end with next week's Masters.

Amanda Balionis is headed to cover the Masters next week (Image via Imagn)

During that time off, Amanda Balionis got the chance to reflect on things. Per Irish Star, she said during her hiatus:

"Gratitude. For this time in my happy place, for the once strangers that became family, for all of the dogs, all of the nature and for the biggest reminder that nothing has meaning without community, connection and taking the time to take care of ourselves and the ones we love."

Now tabbed to co-host for one of the biggest golf tournaments of the year, Balionis has begun sharing some promotional work ahead of the event to help grow the anticipation for her return to the sport and the golf world's annual trip to one of its most prestigious venues.

