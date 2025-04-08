Amanda Balionis sends a 2-word message ahead of the 2025 Masters

Amanda Balionis is back in business with CBS as the media network prepares for their extended broadcast from Augusta National. The broadcasting journalist recently gave her fans a sneak peak at the Masters Tournament venue.

Balionis shared a video put up by the official Instagram account of the golf Major. Currently, Balionis is followed by approximately 330K followers on that social media platform. The golf pundit keeps her fans updated with her achievements, interviews with athletes, charity work and personal life. On Tuesday (April 8), she shared a video capturing the beauty of the Augusta National Golf Course and captioned it:

"Happy Tuesday 💚"

Balionis shares a glimpse from Augusta / Source: @balionis on Instagram

The golf pundit from Pittsburgh is one of the most popular icons in the sport. She took up a major in broadcast journalism from Hofstra University, from where she graduated in 2008. Amanda Balionis was covering news since she was in high school. She was a part of the Verizon Fios 1 channel and MSG Networks before moving on to the PGA Tour in 2011.

Balionis was an in-house media reporter and often hosted event highlights and shows. After working for a year in Callaway Golf (2016-17), she joined the CBS Network. Initially, she was a part-timer at the firm, but a year after, Balionis got promoted to the full-time job.

As the latest edition of The Masters is coming up, the excitement for the Major has been quite evident among players and reporters alike. On March 30, Balionis shared a tribute for Georgia and the golf community.

She was letting her followers know that she is going to be a part of the broadcast for The Masters. Amanda Balionis wrote:

"...For this time in my happy place, for the once strangers that became family, for all of the dogs, all of the nature and for the biggest reminder that nothing has meaning without community, connection and taking the time to take care of ourselves and the ones we love."

"Hey Georgia? I'm comin for ya 🙃"

Balionis also recently appeared in the first episode of Under The Umbrellas on the Masters tournament YouTube channel. The episode that came out six days ago features the golf pundit talking with host Kira Dixon. The duo covered various topics, ranging from Balionis' relationship with the game and her favorite moments.

Amanda Balionis recollects "magical" moment from the 2020 Masters

In their session, Kira Dixon asked the golf pundit about her favorite moment while covering The Masters Tournament. According to Balionis, it was in 2020 when Dustin Johnson clinched the green jacket. After the PGA Tour pro left Butler Cabin, he broke down during his interview with Balionis.

Amanda Balionis recalled the whole experience as she said in the Under The Umbrellas YouTube interview (12:43 onwards):

"Austin is standing over to the side and he's already crying and Paulina is there and she's emotional and the photographers are there. You can tell that this is the first moment Dustin has had to take a breath and soak in what he has just accomplished – with the green jacket on."

After that, she further talked about how she felt to see the 2020 Masters winner breaking down. Amanda Balionis said:

"When he broke down in that interview I just thought, 'this is the Dustin everyone's been dying to see'. Like we all know he cares but he never let us see how much he cared before that moment. There's just something so magical about this place and this tournament that there's no keeping those walls up when you've accomplished something that you've dreamed about your entire life."

Amanda Balionis will be covering The Masters this year as well. She is a part of the CBS Network team as the media company will provide full coverage of The Masters. Her team includes popular reporters like Dottie Pepper, Frank Nobilo, Andrew Catalon, Trevor Immelman and Jim Nantz.

