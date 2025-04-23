Amanda Balionis enjoys her trip to New Orleans ahead of the Zurich Classic

Amanda Balionis will be covering the Zurich Classic 2025 for CBS. She has expressed her excitement for the event and even named this week as one of her favourites. Balionis enjoys the event's unique format, and while it is still a few days away, it looks like she has been enjoying her time in New Orleans.

On April 22, Amanda Balionis shared a few Instagram stories about her trip to New Orleans, Louisiana. In her first story, she posted a graffiti with the words 'NOLA' written on a wall. Along with that, she also shared another story in which she was walking on Magazine Street. Balionis declared it to be her favorite walk in New Orleans in her caption, which read:

"Love a stroll down Magazine Street."

Here's a look at her Magazine Street story:

Amanda Balionis' IG story on Magazine Street (Image Via: @balionis)

Here's a look at her graffiti story:

Amanda Balionis shared a graffiti on her IG story (Image Via: @balionis)

In addition to her broadcasting duties, Balionis actively promotes her non-profit organization, Puppies and Golf, which promotes dog adoption and rescue. Her itinerary in New Orleans includes both reporting on the course and promoting her organization's ongoing mission. She even posted an IG story recently highlighting how she has been promoting her organization with kids and several puppies.

The Zurich Classic will take place from April 25-28 at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, Louisiana (just outside of New Orleans) with a purse value of an estimated $8.6 million (subject to confirmation). This year's field for the first round will include 160 players or 80 teams.

It will be broadcast on CBS Sports, and reporters covering the event will include Amanda Balionis, Jim Nantz, and other CBS Sports regulars.

Amanda Balionis reacts to Justin Thomas' win in the RBC Heritage Cup

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch - Source: Imagn

The RBC Heritage Cup concluded on Sunday, April 20, with Justin Thomas' victory. The golfer won an event after three years, so it was a particularly memorable moment for him. Amanda Balionis posted an interview with Justin Thomas on her Instagram page and penned a message that read:

"It’s been nearly three years, but @justinthomas34 is again a champion! With his wife, Jillian, and his daughter, Molly Grace, there to celebrate, this one was full of emotion and gratitude. Win number 16 may have taken some time, but it was very clearly worth the wait."

In the interview, Justin Thomas discussed the victory and claimed that it was difficult for him to win the entire event. He stated:

"Winning is hard. It's really, really hard. I’ve worked my butt off and stayed patient, stayed positive. I got a great wife, great team, and now a great daughter... who's got her eyeballs showing right now."

Justin Thomas won the RBC Heritage, snapping a nearly three-year PGA Tour winless streak. With a scorching 10-under 61 in the first round that tied the course record and a clutch birdie in a sudden-death playoff against Andrew Novak, Thomas reminded fans why he's one of the game's best.

