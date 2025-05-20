"Scottie Scheffler is boring" - Fans react to World No. 1 failing to beat Xander Schauffele in viewership battle

Scottie Scheffler secured his third major win at Quail Hollow on Sunday by lifting the Wanamaker Trophy. As per CBS Network, this year's PGA Championship ratings are lower than last year when Xander Schauffele won. Fans have reacted to this comparison on social media.

The 2025 PGA Championship saw some dramatic moments and a handful of storylines leading to the final round. After the major ended with Scottie Scheffler's win, Josh Carpenter shared some insights regarding viewership. As per reports, CBS drew a record 4.763 million viewers during the major's fourth round at Quail Hollow Golf Club.

Last year, when Schauffele won, CBS drew 4.958 million viewers, which is 4% more than Scottie Scheffler's final round on Sunday. The Sports Business Journal reporter's data was tweeted by NUCLR Golf. Take a look at the post here:

"📈📺 #RATINGS — CBS announces viewership of 4.76M for the final round of the PGA Championship, down 4% from Xander’s win last year, and up 5% from Koepka’s win 2 years ago. (Via @JoshACarpenter)"

Fans reacted to this comparison, with many criticising Scheffler for being reportedly a boring personality. Take a look at some of these comments:

"Scottie Scheffler is the most boring golfer in the planet. I have said it now, I'll say it again," a fan commented.

"Good golfer, great consistency, maybe a good swinger as well. But one thing I must say, his personality is boring and dull as hell", one said about Scottie Scheffler.

"Scottie is boring", an X-user commented.

"Scottie just doesn't have that kind of a personality to keep viewers engaged for long. I mean, at some point, he appears boring," another commented.

"Scheffler is boring", another one commented.

This was the Texan professional's sixth attempt at securing the Wanamaker Trophy. Scheffler has five top-25s and 5 top-10s at the prestigious golf major.

How much did Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele earn at the 2025 PGA Championship?

The golfer from Dallas earned his first PGA Championship win of his professional golf career on Sunday. Scheffler scored a 11 under par 273, which placed him five strokes ahead of the field.

As a result, Scheffler earned a staggering $3.42 million from the tournament prize purse of $19 million, placing him in second position of the 2025 PGA Tour money list with a total earning of $10,131,197. Meanwhile, Schauffele, the 2024 Wanamaker Trophy winner, finished T28 position, earning a paycheck of $115,820.

It's worth noting that last year, Schauffele earned $3.3 million due to his PGA Championship victory. Scheffler's increased winner's paycheck this year indicates the golf major's increased prize purse.

