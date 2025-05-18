"Scottie Scheffler is LeBron!" - Fans react to golf insider comparing the 2x Major champ to NBA Legend Tim Duncan

Scottie Scheffler has turned a lot of heads with his performance at the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow. His showing led to NFL legend Pat McAfee praising him. Now, a golf insider has compared him to Tim Duncan. Fans have reacted to this take.

Scheffler showcased his skills during the third round on May 17. The two-time major champion shot 6 under par, and took the tournament lead. His stats also included hitting 13/14 fairways, indicating his shot precision and driving accuracy. Golf analyst Kyle Porter compared him to NBA legend Duncan, as he wrote on X:

"I'm sure the comp has been made, but Scottie is Tim Duncan. Never going to run you out of the gym or dunk all over you. Just going to wear you down with consistent greatness. Great winner, great champion. The fact that it's boring is very much the point."

Fans shared their reactions to Kyle Porter's opinion on Scottie Scheffler. Some of them sided with him regarding the comparison. Others also heaped praise on the Texan golfer. Take a look at some of the comments.

"This is actually spot on. You watch, don’t see anything that jumps out at you and at the end, he’s holding a trophy," a fan commented.

"The best golf is boring golf. Minimize misses, make birdie when it presents itself. Miss in the right place," a user praised Scottie Scheffler.

"Scottie is LeBron," someone in the comments compared Scheffler to LeBron James.

"How many of your followers/readers are old enough to even REMEMBER Tim Duncan? Spot on comparison, though," someone said in the comments section.

"This is a good comp going across sports but I hear so often how boring Scottie is and I don’t really understand that. He flushes it like anyone I can ever remember. He hits so many shots so close to the hole and has some of the best hands I’ve ever seen. How is that boring?" a fan praised the comparison and questioned how Scheffler can be boring.

"This is a great take. People forget how good and dominant Tim Duncan was. Eventually think Scottie reaches a level above TD - but for now this comp is perfect," a fan praised Kyle for the comparison.

If Scheffler wins in Quail Hollow on Sunday (May 18), it would be his third major win and first PGA Championship victory.

Scottie Scheffler reflects on his chances of winning at PGA Championship

After Scottie Scheffler's third round of PGA Championship, he attended a press conference. There, he talked about a lot of things that included his incredible eagle on hole 14 and his chances of winning the Wanamaker Trophy.

A journalist asked the Texan pro about the possibility of a third major win. In his reply, Scheffler acknowledged the presence of competition in the field (via PGA Championship).

"Tomorrow I have a good opportunity to go out there and try and win the golf tournament but it's going to take another really good round."

"There's a lot of good, a lot of great players chasing me on the leaderboard and someone's going to put up a great round ... I'm looking forward to the challenge."

Scottie Scheffler will be facing an intense competition from pros like Bryson DeChambeau, Alex Noren, Jon Rahm, and Davis Riley.

