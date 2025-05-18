"Scottie Scheffler is inevitable" - Michael Kim sends a warning as the 2x Major champ takes the lead at 2025 PGA Championship

Scottie Scheffler is currently one of the top contenders of this year's Wanamaker Trophy at Quail Hollow. The golfer from Dallas, Texas is battling it out with some of the strongest names in the sport this week. Amidst that, he has got the support of Michael Kim.

Scheffler played a wonderful third round at the 2025 PGA Championship on Saturday. After the end of round 3, he dominated the leaderboard and took the first place with a total score of 11 under par.

Kim, who's also participating in this year's PGA Championship, shared his notes from Saturday (May 17) on X. Apart from talking about his day, Kim praised Scottie Scheffler, hinting at his third Major win. Take a look at his tweet below:

"Thoughts from PGA champ (sat) Tough day for me... Scottie is inevitable."

Scottie Scheffler, the current tournament leader, put forward a commanding yet calculated play ahead of today's final round at Quail Hollow. On Saturday, the two-time Major championship winner started his round with a bogey on hole 1. However, he quickly got himself back on track with three birdies on holes 4, 5 and 7.

While playing the back nine, Scottie Scheffler bogeyed twice. Apart from that, his performance through the final five holes, where he went 5-under, displayed his resilience and skill. Scheffler's remarkable stretch contained 3 birdies and an impressive eagle on par-4 hole 14.

The Texan pro drove the ball closest to the pin, landing around three feet away from the pin. His 6 under par 65 in round 3 gave him a three-shot lead over his closest competitor, Alex Noren.

Scottie Scheffler reflects on possible third Major win at the PGA Championship

On Saturday, Scheffler's performance was exceptional in terms of control and precision. During his third round ar Quail Hollow, Scheffler managed to hit 14 greens in regulation and 13 fairways (out of 14).

In the post-match press conference, he was asked by a reporter how a third Major win would feel like. Scottie Scheffler replied (around 03:39):

"It'd mean a lot... these tournaments are very important to us and you know you work your whole life to have a chance to win major tournaments and any tournament for that matter. And tomorrow I have a good opportunity to go out there and try and win a golf tournament but it's going to take another really good round."

In his statement, the 28-year old golfer also talked about the strong competition he is going to face on Sunday.

"There's a lot of good, a lot of great players chasing me on the leaderboard and someone's going to put up a great round and it's up to me to go out there and have another really good round and you know finish off the tournament and I'm looking forward to the challenge," he added.

Scottie Scheffler is all set to tee off in the final round of PGA Championship alongside Noren at 2.40 pm EST. If he wins the Wanamaker Trophy, it will be his first PGA Championship win.

