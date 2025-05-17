$110,000,000-worth Scottie Scheffler spotted using $19 headphones at the PGA Championship

Scottie Scheffler is competing at the PGA Championship this week at Quail Hollow. He started his third round at 1:44 pm ET on Saturday (May 17).

After the culmination of Round 2 on Friday (May 16), Scheffler was placed T5 with a total score of 5-under. Leaderboard topper Johnattan Vegas is three strokes ahead of him at the moment.

The $110,000,000-worth Scheffler (via Celebrity Net Worth) started his Moving Day possibly listening to some music as he arrived at Quail Hollow on Saturday as he sported Apple plug-in headphones (available for $19 on the company's website).

Scottie Scheffler started his campaign at the PGA Championship on a high note. On Thursday (May 15), he shot one eagle, four birdies, two bogeys, and one double bogey to score 2-under 69.

In Round 2, his performance further improved as he hit four birdies and one bogey to finish at 3-under 68 on the 71-par course.

"Who knows how much? I really don't know" - Scottie Scheffler on conditions of the fairways in the coming days

Scottie Scheffler at the 2025 PGA Championship (Source: Getty)

Charlotte had experienced heavy rainfall in the days leading up to the PGA Championship this week. That obviously affected the course conditions.

Golfers complained about mud balls and the lack of preferred lies in the opening round. After his Round 2, Scottie Scheffler was asked if the course was firm and if it was, how much. The press also asked him whether it could get firm after the downpour.

Scheffler believed the greens would get firmer in the coming days. He answered via ASAP Sports:

"The greens will definitely get very firm. They're going to firm up a lot over the next couple days. I think we're supposed to get a little bit of wind tomorrow. I'd be surprised if they throw too much water on them,"

The world's top ranked golfer also talked about what the conditions of the fairways would be in the upcoming rounds.

"The fairways, I mean, they maybe will firm up a little bit, but we'll see. To be honest with you, I'm not really -- I mean, yeah, they'll firm up a little bit. Who knows how much? I really don't know."

Round 3 of the PGA Championship was briefly delayed on Saturday (May 17) due to dangerous weather condtions in the area. This prompted the organizers to conduct the penultimate round in groups of three instead of pairs.

Scheffler has been paired with Si Woo Kim and Max Homa for Round 3. The trio teed off at 1:44 pm ET from Tee 1.

About the author Ira Deokule Ira Deokule is a dedicated sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Golf and other sports such as swimming, bodybuilding, gymnastics, and track and field. With a post-graduate degree in Media and Communication Studies from DMCS, SPPU, Pune, and a specialization in Video Production, she combines her academic background with practical experience as a national-level track and field athlete.



Ira's journalistic journey includes freelancing for FirstSportz during the Tokyo Olympics, where her articles gained significant recognition. She prioritizes accuracy and ethics, relying on verified sources and personal expertise to provide insightful, engaging content. Her unique perspective as an athlete enriches her understanding of sports dynamics, allowing her to write with neutrality and respect for her subjects.



Outside of journalism, Ira enjoys writing creative pieces, reading, dancing, and exploring filmmaking. She draws inspiration from trailblazing female golfers like Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko, whose achievements have elevated the visibility of women's golf. Ira aspires to cover iconic events like The Masters and is interested in the evolving landscape of golf, including the impact of LIV Golf. Know More