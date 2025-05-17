  • home icon
  "Horrendous tournament" - Fans slam PGA Championship for major change in Round 3 due to dangerous weather

"Horrendous tournament" - Fans slam PGA Championship for major change in Round 3 due to dangerous weather

By Pravashis Biswas
Modified May 17, 2025 15:35 GMT
PGA Championship Round 3 delay faces fans backlash/IG: @pgachampionship
PGA Championship Round 3 delay faces fans backlash/IG: @pgachampionship

The 2025 PGA Championship is currently underway at the iconic Quail Hollow Golf Club in North Carolina. On May 17, Round 3 had to be delayed following drastic changes in weather conditions. Notably, fans vented out their frustrations at this development.

Just a few moments before Rory McIlroy was scheduled to tee off, officials had to call off the contest. As per National Weather Service's forecast, several counties in the area are under severe thunderstorm alert.

This incident caused officials to delay the tee times by around 3.5 hours from the original tee times. Players will now tee off around 11.43 am EST from split tees for proper completion of Round 3 of the PGA Championship 2025 on Saturday. NUCLR Golf shared a post on X (previously Twitter) regarding this:

"⏰⛳️ JUST IN: PGA of America announces major change for Round 3 tee times. Due to dangerous weather, they’ll now go off in groups of 3s from split tees between 11:43 AM and 1:55 PM."
This news caused a massive discomfort among visitors and fans as they slammed the officials for delaying the play at Quail Hollow. Fans reacted strongly against the PGA Championship's decision to change tee times of the third round. Take a look at some of the comments here:

"Just cancel it. It’s a horrendous tournament", a fan wrote in the comments.
"This has been a lousy PGA championship", another fan heavily slammed the golf major.
"This is turning into a disaster for the PGA. The weather has been less than ideal but most importantly, where are the fans? The boxes are empty at least from what you can see on TV. It’s embarrassing for the tour.", a fan wrote, slamming the PGA Championship for their turnout.
"Preferred lies, mud balls, Hatton dropping C bombs....should be a good day", an X-user wrote below the post.
"This whole tournament is trash let alone Quail Hollow," another user commented.

As per current standings, Jhonattan Vegas is leading the competition with a total score of 8 under par.

PGA Championship Round 3 original tee times and groupings

Before the tournament was delayed due to inclement weather, these were the original tee times for the third round of the 2025 PGA Championship. Take a look (all timings in EST):

  • 8:15 a.m.: Max Greyserman, Sam Burns
  • 8:25 a.m.: Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele
  • 8:35 a.m.: Michael Kim, Chris Kirk
  • 8:45 a.m.: David Puig, Bud Cauley
  • 8:55 a.m.: Elvis Smylie, Kevin Yu
  • 9:05 a.m.: Sergio Garcia, Brian Harman
  • 9:15 a.m.: Justin Lower, Tom Kim
  • 9:25 a.m.: Thorbjørn Olesen, Maverick McNealy
  • 9:35 a.m.: Stephan Jaeger, Rasmus Højgaard
  • 9:45 a.m.: Nico Echavarria, Harris English
  • 9:55 a.m.: Brian Campbell, Taylor Moore
  • 10:15 a.m.: Cameron Young, Daniel Berger
  • 10:25 a.m.: An Byeong-hun, Collin Morikawa
  • 10:35 a.m.: Harry Hall, Austin Eckroat
  • 10:45 a.m.: Corey Conners, Nicolai Højgaard
  • 10:55 a.m.: Beau Hossler, Luke Donald
  • 11:05 a.m.: Matt Wallace, Tom McKibbin
  • 11:15 a.m.: Wyndham Clark, Rafael Campos
  • 11:25 a.m.: Joaquin Niemann, Tyrell Hatton
  • 11:35 a.m.: Marco Penge, Lucas Glover
  • 11:45 a.m.: Jon Rahm, Keegan Bradley
  • 11:55 a.m.: Viktor Hovland, Tommy Fleetwood
  • 12:15 p.m.: Adam Scott, Joe Highsmith
  • 12:25 p.m.: Eric Cole, Cam Davis
  • 12:35 p.m.: Tony Finau, Ben Griffin
  • 12:45 p.m.: Alex Noren, Ryo Hisatsune
  • 12:55 p.m.: Richard Bland, Davis Riley
  • 1:05 p.m.: Taylor Pendrith, Bryson DeChambeau
  • 1:15 p.m.: J.J. Spaun, Aaron Rai
  • 1:25 p.m.: Ryan Gerard, Garrick Higgo
  • 1:35 p.m.: Sam Stevens, Denny McCarthy
  • 1:45 p.m.: J.T. Poston, Robert MacIntyre
  • 2:05 p.m.: Ryan Fox, Alex Smalley
  • 2:15 p.m.: Michael Thorbjornsen, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
  • 2:25 p.m.: Max Homa, Scottie Scheffler
  • 2:35 p.m.: Matt Fitzpatrick, Kim Si Woo
  • 2:45 p.m.: Jhonattan Vegas, Matthieu Pavon
Pravashis Biswas

Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.

With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.

A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda.

