"Horrendous tournament" - Fans slam PGA Championship for major change in Round 3 due to dangerous weather

The 2025 PGA Championship is currently underway at the iconic Quail Hollow Golf Club in North Carolina. On May 17, Round 3 had to be delayed following drastic changes in weather conditions. Notably, fans vented out their frustrations at this development.

Just a few moments before Rory McIlroy was scheduled to tee off, officials had to call off the contest. As per National Weather Service's forecast, several counties in the area are under severe thunderstorm alert.

This incident caused officials to delay the tee times by around 3.5 hours from the original tee times. Players will now tee off around 11.43 am EST from split tees for proper completion of Round 3 of the PGA Championship 2025 on Saturday. NUCLR Golf shared a post on X (previously Twitter) regarding this:

"⏰⛳️ JUST IN: PGA of America announces major change for Round 3 tee times. Due to dangerous weather, they’ll now go off in groups of 3s from split tees between 11:43 AM and 1:55 PM."

This news caused a massive discomfort among visitors and fans as they slammed the officials for delaying the play at Quail Hollow. Fans reacted strongly against the PGA Championship's decision to change tee times of the third round. Take a look at some of the comments here:

"Just cancel it. It’s a horrendous tournament", a fan wrote in the comments.

"This has been a lousy PGA championship", another fan heavily slammed the golf major.

"This is turning into a disaster for the PGA. The weather has been less than ideal but most importantly, where are the fans? The boxes are empty at least from what you can see on TV. It’s embarrassing for the tour.", a fan wrote, slamming the PGA Championship for their turnout.

"Preferred lies, mud balls, Hatton dropping C bombs....should be a good day", an X-user wrote below the post.

"This whole tournament is trash let alone Quail Hollow," another user commented.

As per current standings, Jhonattan Vegas is leading the competition with a total score of 8 under par.

PGA Championship Round 3 original tee times and groupings

Before the tournament was delayed due to inclement weather, these were the original tee times for the third round of the 2025 PGA Championship. Take a look (all timings in EST):

8:15 a.m.: Max Greyserman, Sam Burns

8:25 a.m.: Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele

8:35 a.m.: Michael Kim, Chris Kirk

8:45 a.m.: David Puig, Bud Cauley

8:55 a.m.: Elvis Smylie, Kevin Yu

9:05 a.m.: Sergio Garcia, Brian Harman

9:15 a.m.: Justin Lower, Tom Kim

9:25 a.m.: Thorbjørn Olesen, Maverick McNealy

9:35 a.m.: Stephan Jaeger, Rasmus Højgaard

9:45 a.m.: Nico Echavarria, Harris English

9:55 a.m.: Brian Campbell, Taylor Moore

10:15 a.m.: Cameron Young, Daniel Berger

10:25 a.m.: An Byeong-hun, Collin Morikawa

10:35 a.m.: Harry Hall, Austin Eckroat

10:45 a.m.: Corey Conners, Nicolai Højgaard

10:55 a.m.: Beau Hossler, Luke Donald

11:05 a.m.: Matt Wallace, Tom McKibbin

11:15 a.m.: Wyndham Clark, Rafael Campos

11:25 a.m.: Joaquin Niemann, Tyrell Hatton

11:35 a.m.: Marco Penge, Lucas Glover

11:45 a.m.: Jon Rahm, Keegan Bradley

11:55 a.m.: Viktor Hovland, Tommy Fleetwood

12:15 p.m.: Adam Scott, Joe Highsmith

12:25 p.m.: Eric Cole, Cam Davis

12:35 p.m.: Tony Finau, Ben Griffin

12:45 p.m.: Alex Noren, Ryo Hisatsune

12:55 p.m.: Richard Bland, Davis Riley

1:05 p.m.: Taylor Pendrith, Bryson DeChambeau

1:15 p.m.: J.J. Spaun, Aaron Rai

1:25 p.m.: Ryan Gerard, Garrick Higgo

1:35 p.m.: Sam Stevens, Denny McCarthy

1:45 p.m.: J.T. Poston, Robert MacIntyre

2:05 p.m.: Ryan Fox, Alex Smalley

2:15 p.m.: Michael Thorbjornsen, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

2:25 p.m.: Max Homa, Scottie Scheffler

2:35 p.m.: Matt Fitzpatrick, Kim Si Woo

2:45 p.m.: Jhonattan Vegas, Matthieu Pavon

