"Did Rory McIlroy take the kids phone?" - Fans react to hilarious interaction between the 5x Major champ & Keegan Bradley's son

Rory McIlroy, fresh from the remarkable win in 2025 Masters Tournament, is currently competing in the PGA Championship. Yesterday, while playing the opening round at Quail Hollow Golf Club, the PGA Tour veteran had a hilarious moment with Keegan Bradley's son. Fans have now reacted to it.

With an impressive record from PGA Tour events held in Quail Hollow, the Northern Irishman is facing a strong competition. While playing on the 535 yard par-4 hole 16, the notorious hole known for it's difficulty, Rory McIlroy scored a double bogey. This was his first blemish on the aforesaid hole since 2010.

It was quite challenging for McIlroy, as he hit the trees while trying to make the shot. However, a lighthearted moment happened when Bradley's son ran to his mother, reporting about Rory McIlroy’s double bogey. Golf journalist Gabby Herzig shared this moment between Keegan's son and McIlroy on her X (previously Twitter) account:

"Keegan Bradley’s son goes out to hug his dad mid-round. Promptly runs back outside the ropes and goes “Mom! Rory McIlroy just made a double bogey.” 😭"

However, fans kept Rory under fire due to his previous records of dealing with course interruptions. A fan also brought up the TPC Sawgrass incident where McIlroy threw someone's phone into the pond. Take a look at the comment section here:

"Kid wasn't shocked. He knew Rory sucks.", someone bashed the five-time major champion.

"Kid ran away because he knows Rory is a dick. Probably would've thrown that poor lad out after that.", a fan wrote in the comments.

"Did Rory take that kid’s phone?", another X user asked.

"Kid knows Rory is a loser! 🤣", someone else wrote in the comment section.

Despite the on-course difficulties and all the fire McIlroy faced, the two-time PGA Championship winner concluded Round 1 at 3 over par (74). He shot three bogeys and two birdies throughout the round.

Rory McIlroy expresses optimistic mindset ahead of 2025 PGA Championship

Quail Hollow has seen McIlroy doninating the iconic course with four PGA Tour victories. Apart from his wins, the Northern Irishman recorded 10 top-10 finishes, and a record scoring average of 69.48, which is better than any other player at this course.

In the pre-match conference at Quail Hollow Golf Club, Rory McIlroy was quite hopeful regarding his performance at the 2025 PGA Championship. He said (around 0:20):

"Always nice to come back to Quail Hollow for obvious reasons. You know, great, obviously great memories from this place. You know, first win on the PGA Tour 15 years ago."

"You know, winning last year, I probably played, you know, my best golf of the year last year here, especially at the weekend."

While talking, the PGA Tour veteran further said:

"So yeah, you know, look, it's been an amazing 2025. There's been a lot of great golf played and, um, but there's still, still a lot of golf left to play this year... I'm excited for, for the journey ahead. Um, you know, looking forward to this week."

Rory McIlroy is a strong contender at the PGA Championship held at Quail Hollow. Last time, in 2017 when the major was held at this venue, McIlroy finished the tournament tied at the 22nd spot on the leaderboard.

