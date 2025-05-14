"If Rory McIlroy let’s him" "I’d much rather Jordan Spieth than Rory": Golf world divided on 3X Major Champ winning the career grand slam

A career grand slam is a dream of many professional golfers. This year, Rory McIlroy did it by winning the green jacket at the Augusta National Golf Club. Now, a three-time major winner can do the same by winning the 2025 PGA Championship.
Jordan Spieth is currently in the spotlight following his pursuit of the career grand slam. Before stepping into Quail Hollow Golf Club, Spieth picked up wins at the 2015 Masters Tournament, 2015 U.S. Open, and The Open Championship of 2017.
The only title that stands between him and the career grand slam is the Wanamaker Trophy. Jordan Spieth's best attempt at the PGA Championship came back in 2015, when he finished the major championship tied at the runner-up spot. Although he had wrist surgery last year, Spieth is showing excellent form at 31 years of age.
Golf Digest recently shared a post on X (previously Twitter), where they asked fans if Spieth will complete his arc this year like Rory or not.
"Three down, one to go. 👀 Will Jordan Spieth also complete the career grand slam this year?"
However, this left fans divided over Spieth's fate at this year's PGA Championship at Quail Hollow. While a section of them expressed their disbelief in Spieth, a part of them also admitted their pick on McIlroy. Take a look at the comments:
"If Rory lets him," a fan said in the comments.
"Id much rather Jordan than Rory win this weekend on the PGA side," another one said in the comments.
"His game is nowhere near competitive enough," an X-user criticised Jordan Spieth for his performance.
"Please, 2 in the same year would be incredible," another one commented.
"He's great, but his game is just slightly off. Not sure he'll get it back. The competition is just way too amazing," someone wrote in the comments.
Spieth has recently talked about reaching this career milestone before stepping up at Quail Hollow Golf Club.
Jordan Spieth talks about getting inspired by McIlroy's Career Grand Slam win
Spieth recently faced the reporters in a pre-match conference at the golf venue in Charlotte, North Carolina. The PGA Tour pro was talking about waiting for the PGA Championship to happen every year, since it's his ninth attempt to win the final leg.
Jordan Spieth also admitted taking inspiration from Rory McIlroy, who secured the career grand slam this year (as quoted by NBC Sports):
"It’s always circled on the calendar. For me, if I could only win one tournament for the rest of my life, I’d pick this one for that reason. Watching Rory win after giving it a try for a number of years was inspiring."
While talking about the five-time major champion, Jordan Spieth further said:
"Most of the time, he makes it look a lot easier, so obviously that was on the forefront of his mind. Something like that has not been done by many people, and there’s a reason why. But I’d like to throw my hat in the ring and give it a chance come the weekend."
Spieth will be teeing off in Quail Hollow on May 15 alongside Ludvig Aberg and Patrick Reed.