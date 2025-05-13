What Jordan Spieth said about PGA Championship hype following Rory McIlroy’s career slam at Augusta

Jordan Spieth has been in top form this year. He has consistently performed on the PGA Tour, and now hopes to win the upcoming PGA Championship. Winning this tournament would be significant, with it being a golf major. But it is especially significant for Spieth because with a triumph at the PGA Championship, he would become the seventh golfer in history to complete a career Grand Slam.
McIlroy won the 2025 Masters, Spieth was asked whether the motivation to complete a career grand slam by winning the PGA Championship is higher this year.
"I don't think so, it's been more, I've been surprised, there's been a number of years. I've come to the PGA and no one's really even asked me about it, and there's been some years, where it was a storyline, I guess. And it's funny, I think if Rory didn't win, then it wouldn't have been a storyline for me here necessarily," Jordan Spieth said (via Golf.com on X)
Jordan Spieth also explained how Rory McIlroy's win at the Augusta National was inspiring to him. He stated:
"And obviously watching Rory win after giving it a try for a number of years was inspiring. You could tell it was a harder win than most of the time; he makes it look a lot easier, and so that obviously was on the forefront of his mind. And so something like that has not been done by many people, and there's a reason why. But I'd love to throw my hat in the ring and give it a chance come the weekend this week."
With the opportunity to complete a career grand slam, Spieth will no doubt be determined to be in contention to win at Quail Hollow.
How has Jordan Spieth's 2025 season progressed thus far?
Jordan Spieth is still hunting for his first win this season. His finest performances this year have come at the WM Phoenix Open and the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, where he finished fourth. His most recent tournament was the 2025 Truist Championship, in which he tied for 34th place.
Here's a complete breakdown of his entire season so far:
Jan 30 – Feb 2: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
- Position: T69
- Overall Score: 288 (E)
- Earnings: $34,500
Feb 6 – Feb 9: WM Phoenix Open
- Position: T4
- Overall Score: 268 (-16)
- Earnings: $414,000
Feb 13 – Feb 16: The Genesis Invitational
- Position: Missed Cut
- Overall Score: 150 (+6)
- Earnings: --
Feb 27 – Mar 2: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
- Position: T9
- Overall Score: 270 (-14)
- Earnings: $259,900
Mar 13 – Mar 17: THE PLAYERS Championship
- Position: 59
- Overall Score: 292 (+4)
- Earnings: $56,750
Mar 20 – Mar 23: Valspar Championship
- Position: T28
- Overall Score: 282 (-2)
- Earnings: $55,843
Apr 3 – Apr 6: Valero Texas Open
- Position: T12
- Overall Score: 285 (-3)
- Earnings: $182,875
Apr 10 – Apr 13: Masters Tournament
- Position: T14
- Overall Score: 285 (-3)
- Earnings: $336,000
Apr 17 – Apr 20: RBC Heritage
- Position: T18
- Overall Score: 275 (-9)
- Earnings: $226,056
May 1 – May 4: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- Position: 4
- Overall Score: 265 (-19)
- Earnings: $485,100
May 8 – May 11: Truist Championship
- Position: T34
- Overall Score: 276 (-4)
- Earnings: $95,063