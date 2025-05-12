PGA Championship bars fans from entering Quail Hollow due to ‘total washout’: Report

The PGA Championship's opening day at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, was closed. It's confirmed in a recent X post shared by Josh Carpenter on May 12. The host venue will be closed to spectators on Monday, May 12, 2025, due to severe weather.

This decision came as Charlotte received heavy rain and storm warnings. The National Weather Service reported persistent showers, high humidity, and thunderstorm risk throughout Monday. AccuWeather data reported highs of 71°F (22°C)and lows of 65°F (18 °C)with slow-moving storms that can turn into localized flooding. Meanwhile, Golf reporter Josh Carpenter shared the same news on Monday, writing;

"The @PGAChampionship says today is a total washout at Quail Hollow and no fans will be allowed. Monday tickets can be used on Tuesday or Wednesday."

The PGA of America highlighted that Monday practice round ticket holders can access on either Tuesday or Wednesday, depending on weather updates. This year's PGA Championship, held from May 13-19, includes practice rounds through Wednesday. The main competition begins on Thursday.

On top of that, Quail Hollow has a history of weather issues. Since 2013, four major events at the course have been impacted by rain: The 2011 Wells Fargo Championship, 2017 PGA Championship, 2024 Wells Fargo Championship, and probably the upcoming 2025 PGA Championship. Apart from that, here's the full list of players qualified for the PGA Championship.

PGA Championship 2025 field explored

PGA champions (lifetime)

Xander Schauffele

Brooks Koepka

Justin Thomas

Phil Mickelson

Collin Morikawa

Jimmy Walker

Jason Day

Rory McIlroy

Jason Dufner

Keegan Bradley

Martin Kaymer

Y.E. Yang

Padraig Harrington

Shaun Micheel

Masters champions (last five years)

Scottie Scheffler

Jon Rahm

Hideki Matsuyama

US Open champions (last five years)

Bryson DeChambeau

Wyndham Clark

Matt Fitzpatrick

The Open champions (last five years)

Brian Harman

Cameron Smith

Shane Lowry

The top three from the International Federation Ranking

John Catlin

Daniel van Tonder

Takumi Kanaya

Senior PGA champion

Richard Bland

Top 15 and ties from the 2024 PGA Championship

Viktor Hovland

Thomas Detry

Justin Rose

Billy Horschel

Robert MacIntyre

Lee Hodges

Taylor Moore

Alex Noren

Sahith Theegala

Dean Burmester

Top 20 from the PGA Professional Championship

Tyler Collet

Jesse Droemer

Brian Bergstol

Michael Block

Dylan Newman

Brandon Bingaman

Ryan Lenahan

Andre Chi

John Somers

Justin Hicks

Rupe Taylor

Tom Johnson

Nic Ishee

Eric Steger

Bob Sowards

Bobby Gates

Greg Koch

Timothy Wiseman

Larkin Gross

Michael Kartrude

PGA Tour winners (from 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge through 2025 Truist Championship and Myrtle Beach Classic)

Davis Riley

Cam Davis

Davis Thompson

Harry Hall

Nick Dunlap

Jhonattan Vegas

Aaron Rai

Patton Kizzire

Kevin Yu

Matt McCarty

J.T. Poston

Nico Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Rafael Campos

Maverick McNealy

Nick Taylor

Sepp Straka

Harris English

Ludvig Åberg

Brian Campbell

Joe Highsmith

Russell Henley

Karl Vilips

Min Woo Lee

Garrick Higgo

Ryan Fox

Top 70 in PGA Championship points through THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Sungjae Im

Andrew Novak

Corey Conners

J.J. Spaun

Patrick Cantlay

Sam Burns

Tom Hoge

Ben Griffin,

Tony Finau

Max Greyserman

Akshay Bhatia

Tommy Fleetwood

Daniel Berger

Lucas Glover

Adam Scott

Tom Kim

Michael Kim

Taylor Pendrith

Si Woo Kim

Denny McCarthy

Eric Cole

Sam Stevens

Patrick Rodgers

Mackenzie Hughes

Stephan Jaeger

Jacob Bridgeman

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Adam Hadwin

Seamus Power

Byeong Hun An

Bud Cauley

Ryder Cup players from 2023 (if still in top 100 in OWGR)

Max Homa

Tyrrell Hatton

Nicolai Højgaard

Top three from Asian Swing on DP World Tour

Keita Nakajima

Eugenio Chacarra

Marco Penge

Special invitations

Laurie Canter

Luke Donald

Rickie Fowler

Sergio Garcia

Ryan Gerard

Ryo Hisatsune

Rasmus Højgaard

Beau Hossler

Dustin Johnson

John Keefer

Chris Kirk

Kurt Kitayama

Jake Knapp

Thriston Lawrence

Justin Lower

Max McGreevy

Tom McKibbin

Keith Mitchell

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

Joaquin Niemann

Niklas Norgaard

Shaun Norris

Thorbjorn Olesen

John Parry

Matthieu Pavon

David Puig

Patrick Reed

Elvis Smylie

Sami Valimaki

Eric van Rooyen

Matt Wallace

Gary Woodland

Cameron Young

Will Zalatoris

