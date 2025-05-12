PGA Championship bars fans from entering Quail Hollow due to ‘total washout’: Report

The PGA Championship's opening day at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, was closed. It's confirmed in a recent X post shared by Josh Carpenter on May 12. The host venue will be closed to spectators on Monday, May 12, 2025, due to severe weather.
This decision came as Charlotte received heavy rain and storm warnings. The National Weather Service reported persistent showers, high humidity, and thunderstorm risk throughout Monday. AccuWeather data reported highs of 71°F (22°C)and lows of 65°F (18 °C)with slow-moving storms that can turn into localized flooding. Meanwhile, Golf reporter Josh Carpenter shared the same news on Monday, writing;
"The @PGAChampionship says today is a total washout at Quail Hollow and no fans will be allowed. Monday tickets can be used on Tuesday or Wednesday."
The PGA of America highlighted that Monday practice round ticket holders can access on either Tuesday or Wednesday, depending on weather updates. This year's PGA Championship, held from May 13-19, includes practice rounds through Wednesday. The main competition begins on Thursday.
On top of that, Quail Hollow has a history of weather issues. Since 2013, four major events at the course have been impacted by rain: The 2011 Wells Fargo Championship, 2017 PGA Championship, 2024 Wells Fargo Championship, and probably the upcoming 2025 PGA Championship. Apart from that, here's the full list of players qualified for the PGA Championship.
PGA Championship 2025 field explored
PGA champions (lifetime)
- Xander Schauffele
- Brooks Koepka
- Justin Thomas
- Phil Mickelson
- Collin Morikawa
- Jimmy Walker
- Jason Day
- Rory McIlroy
- Jason Dufner
- Keegan Bradley
- Martin Kaymer
- Y.E. Yang
- Padraig Harrington
- Shaun Micheel
Masters champions (last five years)
- Scottie Scheffler
- Jon Rahm
- Hideki Matsuyama
US Open champions (last five years)
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Wyndham Clark
- Matt Fitzpatrick
The Open champions (last five years)
- Brian Harman
- Cameron Smith
- Shane Lowry
The top three from the International Federation Ranking
- John Catlin
- Daniel van Tonder
- Takumi Kanaya
Senior PGA champion
- Richard Bland
Top 15 and ties from the 2024 PGA Championship
- Viktor Hovland
- Thomas Detry
- Justin Rose
- Billy Horschel
- Robert MacIntyre
- Lee Hodges
- Taylor Moore
- Alex Noren
- Sahith Theegala
- Dean Burmester
Top 20 from the PGA Professional Championship
- Tyler Collet
- Jesse Droemer
- Brian Bergstol
- Michael Block
- Dylan Newman
- Brandon Bingaman
- Ryan Lenahan
- Andre Chi
- John Somers
- Justin Hicks
- Rupe Taylor
- Tom Johnson
- Nic Ishee
- Eric Steger
- Bob Sowards
- Bobby Gates
- Greg Koch
- Timothy Wiseman
- Larkin Gross
- Michael Kartrude
PGA Tour winners (from 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge through 2025 Truist Championship and Myrtle Beach Classic)
- Davis Riley
- Cam Davis
- Davis Thompson
- Harry Hall
- Nick Dunlap
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Aaron Rai
- Patton Kizzire
- Kevin Yu
- Matt McCarty
- J.T. Poston
- Nico Echavarria
- Austin Eckroat
- Rafael Campos
- Maverick McNealy
- Nick Taylor
- Sepp Straka
- Harris English
- Ludvig Åberg
- Brian Campbell
- Joe Highsmith
- Russell Henley
- Karl Vilips
- Min Woo Lee
- Garrick Higgo
- Ryan Fox
Top 70 in PGA Championship points through THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- Sungjae Im
- Andrew Novak
- Corey Conners
- J.J. Spaun
- Patrick Cantlay
- Sam Burns
- Tom Hoge
- Ben Griffin,
- Tony Finau
- Max Greyserman
- Akshay Bhatia
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Daniel Berger
- Lucas Glover
- Adam Scott
- Tom Kim
- Michael Kim
- Taylor Pendrith
- Si Woo Kim
- Denny McCarthy
- Eric Cole
- Sam Stevens
- Patrick Rodgers
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Stephan Jaeger
- Jacob Bridgeman
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Adam Hadwin
- Seamus Power
- Byeong Hun An
- Bud Cauley
Ryder Cup players from 2023 (if still in top 100 in OWGR)
- Max Homa
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Nicolai Højgaard
Top three from Asian Swing on DP World Tour
- Keita Nakajima
- Eugenio Chacarra
- Marco Penge
Special invitations
- Laurie Canter
- Luke Donald
- Rickie Fowler
- Sergio Garcia
- Ryan Gerard
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Rasmus Højgaard
- Beau Hossler
- Dustin Johnson
- John Keefer
- Chris Kirk
- Kurt Kitayama
- Jake Knapp
- Thriston Lawrence
- Justin Lower
- Max McGreevy
- Tom McKibbin
- Keith Mitchell
- Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
- Joaquin Niemann
- Niklas Norgaard
- Shaun Norris
- Thorbjorn Olesen
- John Parry
- Matthieu Pavon
- David Puig
- Patrick Reed
- Elvis Smylie
- Sami Valimaki
- Eric van Rooyen
- Matt Wallace
- Gary Woodland
- Cameron Young
- Will Zalatoris