"Jordan Spieth doesn't have a chance" - Fans downplay 3-time Major champion's chances of following Rory McIlroy's footsteps

Jordan Spieth will play at the PGA Championship this week. It will be an important fixture for the ace golfer as it is the only Major that is preventing him from attaining a career Grand Slam.

Spieth has won three out of four Majors - the Masters and US Open in 2015 and the Open Championship in 2017. However, he has never won the PGA Championship. His best finish at the tournament came when he finished second behind Jason Day in 2015.

During the press interviews for the PGA Championship recently, the 3-time Major champion spoke about the significance of the tournament in his career and completing his career Grand Slam, saying:

"If I could only win one tournament for the rest of my life, I'd pick this one for that reason… watching Rory win after giving it a try for a number of years was inspiring.”

Rory McIlroy had found himself chasing the Masters for 15 years. However, he finally completed his career Grand Slam this year after winning the iconic green jacket in April.

Fans took to the comment section to react to Jordan Spieth's statement about the PGA Championship. Many fans didn't think highly of his chances to win the tournament this week.

"You can tell he knows he doesn’t have a chance," they wrote.

"These conversations should only happen when you win. Jordan isn’t even remotely close." one fan said.

"Rory hasn’t declined like Jordan has. Hard to compare" another added.

However, there were fans in support of the US golfer as well.

"Hope he pulls it off!" they wrote.

"Good luck Jordan…we’re all rooting for you!!!" one fan cheered.

The PGA Championship will take place at the Quail Hollow Golf and Country Club in Charlotte from May 15-18, 2025.

What are Jordan Spieth's odds at the PGA Championship this year?

Jordan Spieth at the 2025 PGA Championship - Preview Day One (Source: Getty)

Heading into an important week of his career, Jordan Spieth is not the favorite to win the PGA Championship this year. According to Fanatics Sportsbook, he has +5500 odds going for him.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is the favorite to win the Major title this week with +400 odds, with Rory McIlroy trailing him on second with +450 odds. Here's looking at the odds for the PGA Championship:

Scottie Scheffler (+400)

Rory McIlroy (+450)

Bryson DeChambeau (+1200)

Jon Rahm (+1800)

Xander Schauffele (+2000)

Collin Morikawa (+2200)

Justin Thomas (+2200)

Ludvig Aberg (+2200)

Joaquin Niemann (+3500)

Brooks Koepka (+4500)

Hideki Matsuyama (+4500)

Patrick Cantlay (+4500)

Tommy Fleetwood (+4500)

Tyrrell Hatton (+4500)

Viktor Hovland (+4500)

Jordan Spieth (+5500)

Shane Lowry (+6000)

Wyndham Clark (+6500)

Sepp Straka (+7000)

Corey Conners (+7500)

Jason Day (+7500)

Russell Henley (+7500)

