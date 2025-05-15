Rory McIlroy ‘wouldn't trade’ any part of his game with a rival

Rory McIlroy is gearing up to play this week at the 2025 PGA Championship at the Quail Hollow Golf Club. The Northern Irishman has been impressive this season on the PGA Tour and is one of the favorites to win the Major this week.

Prior to the competition, in the pre-tournament press conference, McIlroy was asked a "hypothetical" question by a reporter. He was asked if he would trade any one of these four things: driving, approach, putting, or around the green, with his rival during the game.

In response, McIlroy said (via ASAP Sports):

"I wouldn't trade."

Rory McIlroy has been having a fantastic season on the PGA Tour. Having started the season with a victory at the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, he has had some amazing finishes this season. He settled T17 at the Genesis Invitational and T15 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. He won his second event of the season at the Players Championship and then also won the Masters.

What are Rory McIlroy's odds to win the PGA Championship 2025?

Rory McIlroy is a top favorite bet for the PGA Championship per BetMGM. His odds for the event are 5-1, the same as those of Scottie Scheffler. Bryson DeChambeau is also among the top favorites to win this week.

Here are the odds of the 2025 PGA Championship (via BetMGM):

Scottie Scheffler (5-1)

Rory McIlroy (5-1)

Bryson DeChambeau (8-1)

Justin Thomas (18-1)

Ludvig Åberg (18-1)

Collin Morikawa (20-1)

Jon Rahm (20-1)

Xander Schauffele (20-1)

Hideki Matsuyama (33-1)

Joaquin Niemann (33-1)

Patrick Cantlay (33-1)

Brooks Koepka (40-1)

Tommy Fleetwood (40-1)

Tyrrell Hatton (40-1)

Viktor Hovland (40-1)

Jordan Spieth (45-1)

Cameron Smith (50-1)

Sepp Straka (50-1)

Shane Lowry (50-1)

Corey Conners (66-1)

Jason Day (66-1)

Patrick Reed (66-1)

Russell Henley (66-1)

Sungjae Im (66-1)

Daniel Berger (80-1)

Dustin Johnson (80-1)

Min Woo Lee (80-1)

Robert MacIntyre (80-1)

Wyndham Clark (80-1)

Akshay Bhatia (90-1)

Justin Rose (90-1)

Maverick McNealy (90-1)

Max Homa (90-1)

Sam Burns (90-1)

David Puig (100-1)

Keegan Bradley (100-1)

Sergio Garcia (100-1)

Si Woo Kim (100-1)

Brian Harman (125-1)

Davis Thompson (125-1)

Keith Mitchell (125-1)

Tom Kim (125-1)

Tony Finau (125-1)

Will Zalatoris (125-1)

Aaron Rai (150-1)

Adam Scott (150-1)

Andrew Novak (150-1)

Byeong Hun An (150-1)

Dean Burmester (150-1)

Denny McCarthy (150-1)

Harris English (150-1)

J.J. Spaun (150-1)

Matt McCarty (150-1)

Matt Fitzpatrick (150-1)

Rasmus Højgaard (150-1)

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (150-1)

Rickie Fowler (150-1)

Sahith Theegala (150-1)

Taylor Pendrith (150-1)

Stephan Jaeger (175-1)

Thomas Detry (175-1)

Thom McKibbin (175-1)

Alex Noren (200-1)

Ben Griffin (200-1)

Bud Cauley (200-1)

Cameron Young (200-1)

Gary Woodland (200-1)

J.T. Poston (200-1)

Jake Knapp (200-1)

Kurt Kitayama (200-1)

Mackenzie Hughes (200-1)

Max Greyserman (200-1)

Michael Kim (200-1)

Nick Taylor (200-1)

Nicolai Højgaard (200-1)

Sam Stevens (200-1)

