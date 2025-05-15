Golf journalist reveals hilarious story featuring Rory McIlroy & Keegan Bradley's son at the 2025 PGA Championship

The PGA Championship is currently underway at Quail Hollow Golf Club in North Carolina. With pros competing for the Wanamaker Trophy, it's a prestigious week at the golf venue in Charlotte. Amidst the tensions rising between rounds, a golf journalist has revealed a funny story between Rory McIlroy and Keegan Bradley's son.
Both McIlroy and Bradley are having a busy week at Charlotte. The Ryder Cup rivals started their play at the 2025 PGA Championship by teeing off from the 10th tee today. As the Northern Irishman is a two-time Wanamaker Trophy winner, Bradley is yet to get his second win.
Since both of them are competing, Gabby Herzig, a popular golf reporter, shared that Bradley's son went back to let his mother know about McIlroy’s double bogey. This happened in the middle of the opening round of the PGA Championship.
Take a look at her post on X (previously Twitter):
"Keegan Bradley’s son goes out to hug his dad mid-round. Promptly runs back outside the ropes and goes “Mom! Rory McIlroy just made a double bogey.” 😭"
McIlroy has made a big blemish on his round 1 scorecard. The PGA Tour veteran opened the 2025 PGA Championship by scoring a bogey on hole par-5 10, followed by a birdie on hole par-4 11. Although he scored a second birdie off back nine on par-5 hole 15, he scored a double bogey on par-4 hole 16.
On the other hand, Bradley has been quite steady while playing on the back nine. The 2025 Ryder Cup Team USA Captain started his first round of PGA Championship with a birdie on the hole that awarded McIlroy with a bogey. He scored two more birdies, back-to-back ones, on par-4 hole 12 and par-3 hole 13.
Rory McIlroy and Keegan Bradley expressed optimism ahead of PGA Championship clash
McIlroy and Bradley are both past champions of the PGA Championship. Both of these PGA Tour professionals faced reporters in the pre-match conference held at Quail Hollow Golf Club.
The Northern Irishman has a strong record in the aforesaid venue. Although he talked about the course alteration, McIlroy was confident about the PGA Championship (around 0:19):
"...always nice to come back to Quail Hollow for obvious reasons. You know, great, obviously great memories from this place. You know, first win on the PGA Tour 15 years ago. You know, winning last year, I probably played, you know, my best golf of the year last year here, especially at the weekend... I'm excited for the journey ahead... looking forward to this week."
Bradley gave the media an insight on his performances ahead of this golf major. He said (around 9:04):
"I feel great I haven't putted nearly the way I have been over the last couple years I really felt like I took a big step forward last week but hitting the ball as good as I've hit it it's just putting hasn't quite been there but I know if I just have a week that that clicks in you know I can be right up there."
As Bradley is keeping an eye out for potential Ryder Cup teams, he will also be looking forward to his performance. McIlroy, on the other hand, is focused on keeping his winning momentum going.