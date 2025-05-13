Keegan Bradley comes clean on LIV stars Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka’s inclusion in Ryder Cup team

Keegan Bradley has been appointed captain of Team USA for the 2025 Ryder Cup. He will lead the team of six professional golfers against Team Europe in Bethpage Black, New York from September 25 to 28.

Bradley is a former PGA Champion and a two-time Ryder Cup player. He recently hosted a dinner with players from LIV Golf as well. This shows how well Bradley is searching for good players, despite of the ongoing LIV-PGA situation. He recently provided an update on the possibility of LIV stars getting included in the team.

While facing the press at the 2025 PGA Championship venue, he talked about this situation in detail. Keegan Bradley talked about inviting Saudi PIF-backed league icons like Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka as he said:

"Yeah, we invited Brooks and Bryson, and they were in there on points and they played on previous teams. It was great to have them there… We're trying to put the best team together.

"It could mean there's one LIV guy, two LIV guys, it doesn't matter. We'll see how this year shakes out. It was really great to have them together with all the guys. It's been a while since we've been able to do that..."

NUCLR Golf shared a post on their X account stating what Keegan Bradley shared. Take a look:

He further said to the press at Quail Hollow (via Today's Golfer):

"It’s always fun this time of year to get everyone under one roof — caddies, players, wives — and celebrate a Ryder Cup year. I sort of feel like a big brother to a lot of these guys."

Originally, Tiger Woods was selected to lead Team USA in the 2025 Ryder Cup. However, he turned the proposal down citing his other commitments during that time. Bradley was chosen due to his past records, connections in the sport and passion. Ryder Cup doesn't award prize money unlike other tournaments.

Instead, it demands patriotic and passionate players, and Keegan Bradley fits the cue. As the PGA Championship gets closer, Bradley will be keeping a close watch on the competing players at the golf Major. This year, Team USA will try their best to clinch the Ryder Cup from Team Europe.

Keegan Bradley hints about playing in the Ryder Cup

Keegan Bradley had his first Ryder Cup moment back in 2012, when he showcased incredible synergy with Phil Mickelson. In 2014, he and Mickelson stepped up again. Overall, Bradley has 4 wins and 3 losses under his name (4-3-0).

In the press conference held at Quail Hollow, Keegan Bradley talked about the possibility of him playing as he said (via Today's Golfer):

"My main job is to be the captain. Right now, I go about every day as the captain. I don’t even think about myself as a player. If I get to the end of the year in that position, I’ll have to change that.

"But, right now, everything I think about is as the captain."

With his experience, it lets Bradley understand the dynamics, pressure and needs of the Ryder cup matches.

