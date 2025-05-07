Bryson DeChambeau & Brooks Koepka receive Team USA Ryder Cup dinner invites as Keegan Bradley sends strong message

The 45th Ryder Cup is set to be held from September 26–28, and captain Keegan Bradley is organizing a dinner ahead of the event. LIV Golf stars Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka have reportedly received invites to Bradley’s dinner alongside other prospective team members.

Established 98 years ago, the Ryder Cup is held biennially and features teams from Europe and the U.S. The prestigious tournament usually takes place over three days in a match-play format. Last year, Team Europe lifted the trophy after Tommy Fleetwood won the 16th hole.

Invited to Keegan Bradley’s dinner are members of the 2023 U.S. Ryder Cup team and the 2024 Presidents Cup team. Players among the top 20 in the current U.S. points standings and who have a shot at making the team this year will also attend.

According to a post released by NUCLR Golf, Koepka and DeChambeau will also join the elite roster of players at the dinner. This is a potential indication that the two LIV Golf stars will most likely join the team either as qualifiers or as captain Bradley’s picks.

At the moment, Bryson DeChambeau is ranked No. 4 in the U.S. Team rankings and automatically qualifies for a spot in the team. A two-time major championship winner, he has won the U.S. Open twice, in 2020 and 2024. He also competed in the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta, where he was in contention but fell short and finished at T5.

On the other hand, Brooks Koepka seems to have a longer shot at making the team as he is currently ranked No. 91 in the U.S. standings. However, he has competed in four Ryder Cup teams, winning a tournament at Bethpage (the 2019 PGA Championship). He is also a five-time major championship winner with multiple victories in the PGA Championship and the U.S. Open.

Notably, the Ryder Cup Team U.S. will comprise a twelve-man team. The top six in the points ranking list automatically get a spot, while the next six will be chosen as captain’s picks.

Who are the golfers in the top 10 spots on the Ryder Cup U.S. Team rankings?

As of May 7, World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler takes the lead in the U.S. Team rankings with 16360.75 points. Xander Schauffele sits in second place with 11133.11 points.

Here’s a look at the top 10 golfers in the U.S. Team rankings (via Ryder Cup):

1: Scottie Scheffler (16360.75 points)

2: Xander Schauffele (11133.11 points)

3: Collin Morikawa (8585.60 points)

4: Bryson DeChambeau (8190.00 points)

5: Russell Henley (7824.20 points)

6: Justin Thomas (7582.83 points)

7: Maverick McNealy (5745.21 points)

8: Brian Harman (5714.29 points)

9: Andrew Novak (5587.60 points)

10: J.J. Spaun (4778.49 points)

