Bryson DeChambeau loses out world ranking spot to 3x PGA Tour winner despite LIV Golf Korea triumph

Bryson DeChambeau's victory at LIV Golf Korea could not improve his official World Golf Ranking. The American golfer lost his spot to Shane Lowry, a three-time PGA Tour winner. Lowry climbed to 13th in the latest rankings, 12 spots higher than his previous ranking, while DeChambeau is in 13th.

Ad

This shift came despite DeChambeau's dominance at the LIV Golf Korea event held at Lotte Skyhill Country Club in Jeju Island. He carded a final round of 66 to finish 19-under-par, clinching a two-shot win over Crushers GC teammate Charles Howell III. DeChambeau recorded six birdies on the back nine, securing his third individual LIV Golf title. He also led Crushers GC to the team victory. This marked his first win of the 2025 LIV season.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, LIV Golf tournaments remain ineligible for OWGR points. Despite strong performances in several LIV events and a runner-up finish at the 2024 U.S. Open, Bryson DeChambeau is the 13th. On the other hand, Shane Lowry recorded six top-20 finishes in his last nine starts. One of his remarkable performances was a T8 at the Valspar Championship and a T18 at the RBC Heritage. Apart from that, DeChambeau has previously compared LIV Golf events and major championships.

Ad

Bryson DeChambeau cited parallels between major championships and LIV golf events

Golf: LIV Golf Korea - Final Round - Source: Imagn

During a post-match interview at the 2025 Masters, Bryson DeChambeau drew a comparison between LIV Golf and major championships. The two-time U.S. Open champion believed that LIV golf events' intensity and environment have contributed to his improved performances at major championships.

Ad

"In regard to that, I feel like this is sometimes a little bit more amplified in certain scenarios. It's very similar, which makes me comfortable actually, in major championship settings.

"I think every event is a little more elevated in regards to the noise level and the hustle bustleness. So when you go play a major, like even the Masters or the U.S. Open, you're going to see some rowdiness out there. They want to see competitiveness and fire. They're going to be cheering you on.

Ad

"So I feel like it's very good prep going into these majors. It's definitely been helpful the past couple years for me. I've been playing a lot better in them," DeChambeau said.

Bryson DeChambeau clinched his second major title at the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst, finishing 6-under-par 274, defeating Rory McIlroy in the final round. In the 2025 Masters, he shot an impressive 48-foot birdie putt on the 18th green in the third round. He was just two strokes behind the leader. However, he could not clinch the title after the final round. Moving forward, DeChambeau is expected to compete in the PGA Championship and the Open.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rinal Chavda Rinal Chavda is a golf writer. Having an educational background in English literature she loves to craft engaging content. As Lydia Ko is her favorite, she gives a unique edge to her articles while writing. You can find her writing poems or reading novels when she's not working. Know More