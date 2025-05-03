Bryson DeChambeau dubs major championships ‘very similar’ to LIV Golf events

Bryson DeChambeau drew parallels between major championships and LIV Golf events. The 2020 and 2024 U.S. Open winner cited similar crowd dynamics and atmosphere.

During a post-match press conference at the 2025 Masters, DeChambeau explained how LIV Golf tournaments have helped him adapt to the intensity of majors.

"In regard to that, I feel like this is sometimes a little bit more amplified in certain scenarios. It's very similar, which makes me comfortable actually, in major championship settings.

"I think every event is a little more elevated in regards to the noise level and the hustle bustleness. So when you go play a major, like even the Masters or the U.S. Open, you're going to see some rowdiness out there. They want to see competitiveness and fire. They're going to be cheering you on."

He added:

"So I feel like it's very good prep going into these majors. It's definitely been helpful the past couple years for me. I've been playing a lot better in them," DeChambeau said.

A year ago, at the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst, Bryson DeChambeau secured his second major title with a 6-under-par 274, beating Rory McIlroy by one stroke.

At the 2025 Masters, DeChambeau stayed in contention, sinking a 48-foot birdie putt on the 18th during the third round to finish the day two shots behind eventual winner McIlroy.

Bryson DeChambeau eyes first LIV title of 2025, leads in South Korea

PGA: Masters Tournament - Final Round - Source: Imagn

Bryson DeChambeau is set to clinch his first LIV Golf title of the season. Heading into the final round at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea, he has a four-stroke advantage. The Crushers GC captain kicked off the event with a seven-under 65 on Friday, sharing the lead with Smash GC's Taylor Gooch.

However, Gooch followed up with a modest 71 on Saturday, allowing DeChambeau to surge ahead with a six-under-66 in the second round, tallying six birdies and finishing 13-under-par. In a post-round interview, DeChambeau expressed his excitement:

"Just giving myself plenty of chances, and if I continue to do the same, it will be a great Sunday. So, got to focus on having fun and playing like a kid,"DeChambeau said.

Cleeks GC's Richard Bland is at nine-under heading into the final round, while Australian Lucas Herbert is tied for ninth at six-under.

This week's event marks Bryson DeChambeau's return to competition following his loss at the Augusta National. He held the early lead in the final round of the 2025 Masters but finished with a 75, four strokes behind winner Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose.

