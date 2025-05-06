Scottie Scheffler widens the US Ryder Cup Team Rankings lead with The CJ Cup Byron Nelson win

Scottie Scheffler has widened the lead in the US Ryder Cup Team rankings. The World No.1 has accumulated 16,360 points, more than a 5,000-point lead over second-placed Xander Schauffele.

Scheffler won the CJ Cup Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch in a dominating fashion by eight strokes over Sam Stevens. This was his 14th PGA Tour win. With his win, he gained 1782 points, one point being awarded for every $1000 earned in the 2025 PGA Tour's regular event, and Scheffler won $1.782 million.

No major changes have taken place in the rankings in the top 20. The runner-up at the CJ Cup, Byron Nelson, Sam Stevens, has moved from 37th to 26th, while Jordan Spieth has jumped seven spots to 25th.

Scheffler's lead is bigger than the entire gap between many of the next top 5 players combined. Points for the Ryder Cup are awarded based on earnings in majors in 2024 and 2025, the PLAYERS, and regular PGA TOUR events.

Major championships in 2024 gave 1 point to players for every $1,000 earned, while in 2025, they will give 1.5 points per $1,000 earned. Scheffler earned around ~4,800 points in the 2024 major championships, with 3,600 in the 2024 Masters alone.

Further, he earned 4,500 points at the 2024 Players Championships. His remaining points came in regular PGA Tour events with several top-10 finishes. Of the 12 players to compete, the top six players on the list will automatically qualify, while the remaining six players will be picked by captain Keegan Bradley.

Let's take a look at the US Ryder Cup standings after the CJ Cup Byron Nelson:

Scottie Scheffler: 16,360.75 Xander Schauffele: 11,133.11 Collin Morikawa: 8,585.60 Bryson DeChambeau: 8,190.00 Russell Henley: 7,824.20 Justin Thomas: 7,582.83 Maverick McNealy: 5,745.21 Brian Harman: 5,714.29 Andrew Novak: 5,587.60 J.J. Spaun: 4,778.49 Patrick Cantlay: 4,329.17 Harris English: 3,714.30 Tom Hoge: 3,693.36 Daniel Berger: 3,577.42 Lucas Glover: 3,374.08 Billy Horschel: 3,370.78 Wyndham Clark: 3,275.81 Tony Finau: 3,229.83 Michael Kim: 3,067.95 Akshay Bhatia: 2,996.16

Who is leading Europe's Ryder Cup standings?

Rory McIlroy leads Europe's Ryder Cup Team rankings. McIlroy has accumulated 2,882 points and is leading by around 1900 points. Rasmus Hojgaard is positioned second with 992 points.

Tommy Fleetwood is positioned seventh while Jordan Smith is positioned 19th in the standings. For Europe, the Ryder Cup team qualification process began on August 29, 2024 (Betfred British Masters) and will conclude on August 24, 2025. Points are awarded on the basis of performance in majors, PGA Tour signature events/The Players and FedEx playoffs.

Let's take a look at Europe's Ryder Cup standings:

Rory McIlroy: 2,882.70 Rasmus Hojgaard: 992.43 Tyrrell Hatton: 990.55 Justin Rose: 870.04 Shane Lowry: 863.18 Ludvig Åberg: 810.45 Tommy Fleetwood: 687.00 Thomas Detry: 624.57 Matt Wallace: 571.52 Niklas Norgaard: 569.43 Laurie Canter: 520.62 Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen: 502.20 Viktor Hovland: 485.51 Thorbjørn Olesen: 478.94 Robert MacIntyre: 471.35 Paul Waring: 465.13 Antoine Rozner: 453.68 John Parry: 453.35 Jordan Smith: 452.78 Sepp Straka: 442.73

