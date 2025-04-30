Ryder Cup US Team members ranked with less than 6 months left for the 2025 edition

Ryder Cup is just months away from commencing at the Black Course in Bethpage State Park, Farmingdale. Team USA is gearing up to avenge their 2023 loss against Team Europe at Marco Simone GC.

The American squad lost 11.5-16.5 to the European team. Before USA stepped into the course for this biennial showdown, Team USA members were recently ranked. Take a look at the leaderboard:

1: Scottie Scheffler - 14,578.75

2: Xander Schauffele - 11,133.11

3: Collin Morikawa - 8,585.60

4: Bryson DeChambeau - 8,190.00

5: Russell Henley - 7,824.20

6: Justin Thomas - 7,582.83

7: Maverick McNealy - 5,745.21

8: Brian Harman - 5,714.29

9: Andrew Novak - 5,587.60

10: J.J. Spaun - 4,778.49

11: Patrick Cantlay - 4,329.17

12: Harris English - 3,714.30

Ryder Cup's Team USA rankings were also revealed by the tournament on their official Instagram profile. Take a look at the post:

"The U.S. Team Rankings with just over 150 days until the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black 🇺🇸🏆 ..."

After The BMW Championship on August 17, the top six professionals will automatically be eligible for the Ryder Cup. Team USA's captain Keegan Bradley will have to select the remaining six to fill the 12-man squad.

This biennial men's golf tournament's American squad earn points based on their earnings in regular golf events and major championships. Golf majors reward double points, which can significantly affect the numbers of a professional in Team USA rankings.

Started back in 1927, this prestigious event has inmense significance in terms of patriotism and teamwork. Unlike other golf tournaments, this tournament doesn't reward their players with money, but winners do get a chance of showcasing national or regional pride.

Wyndham Clark talks about possible including in Team USA for the 2025 Ryder Cup

As per the latest rankings, Wyndham Clark remains out of the top 12 professional golfers for Team USA. While talking on the Sky Sports Podcast, the former Captain expressed gratitude for playing for his country.

Talking about his experience over the years, Wyndham Clark said (as quoted by Sky Sports):

"I've been fortunate enough to be part of Team USA for three events now, Presidents Cup, Olympics, and Ryder Cup - but none of them have been played on US soil and none of them have I heard people really cheering for me. It's been more boos and stuff against me, so I really want to have that experience."

Since there are around 150 days before the showdown starts at Bethpage Black, Clark expressed hope for his spot on the team while praising Captain Bradley.

"I really love our captain, Keegan Bradley. He and I are pretty good buds, so I'm just happy for him."

"And I think he's going to do an amazing job. I'm hoping I'm one of the 12 guys. Obviously, as of right now, I've probably got to play better golf to earn my spot, but I'm hoping I make it."

The 45th edition of Ryder Cup will take place from September 26, Friday, to September 28, Sunday of this year.

