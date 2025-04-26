  • home icon
Bethpage makes a new announcement ahead of the Ryder Cup

By Sarah Rishama Madaki
Modified Apr 26, 2025 20:45 GMT
PGA: Ryder Cup Captains News Conference - Source: Imagn

The 2025 Ryder Cup will be held from September 25 - 28 at Bethpage Black Course, New York. The prestigious golf course released an announcement ahead of the tournament, stating that it has made some changes to its reservations fees and cancellation rules.

The Ryder Cup was established 98 years ago and is organized by the PGA of America and the European Tour. The biennial tournament features teams from Europe and the United States competing in a match play format.

In 2023, the tournament was held at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, and this year Bethpage will play host.

On Saturday, April 26, golf insider James Colgan shared a tweet that read:

“Bethpage announces it will begin charging reservation fees and changing cancellation rules after @KVanValkenburg’s reporting on tee time bots. Big win for NY public golfers!”
In the announcement included a release from Bethpage, which stated that due to high demand, golfers are now required to pay a non-refundable booking fee of $5 payable per person. The fee is to be paid when the reservation is made online and will not be refunded if a golfer’s tee time is cancelled, shifted, or missed entirely.

The prestigious course has also implemented a cancellation policy which states that any golfer who wishes to cancel their tee times must do so at least 48 hours ahead. If a golfer does not show up for their allotted tee time, they will be required to pay a $15 no-show fee.

Furthermore, golfers can only cancel their tee times no more than six times. Any golfer who exceeds this limit will have their account temporarily locked as this will help regulate booking schedules at the course.

List of Ryder Cup venues over the past years

The Ryder Cup has been held in several prestigious locations, including the Oak Hill Country Club and the PGA National Golf Club.

In 2021, the Ryder Cup was held at Whistling Straits, Wisounsin, while in 2012, the tournament was held at the Medinah Country Club, Illinois.

Let’s take a look at the list of Ryder Cup venues over the years (via Topend Sports).

  • 44th: 2023 - Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome, Italy
  • 43rd: 2021 - Whistling Straits, Haven in Wisconsin, United States
  • 42nd: 2018 - Le Golf National, Île-de-France in France, Europe
  • 41st: 2016 - Hazeltine National Golf Club, Carver County in Minnesota, United States
  • 40th: 2014 - Gleneagles Hotel, Perthshire in Scotland, Europe
  • 39th: 2012 - Medinah Country Club (No. 3), DuPage County in Illinois, United States
  • 38th: 2010 - Celtic Manor Resort, Newport in Wales, Europe
  • 37th: 2008 - Valhalla Golf Club, Louisville in Kentucky, United States
  • 36th: 2006 - K Club, County Kildare in Ireland, Europe
  • 35th: 2004 - Oakland Hills Country Club, Birmingham, MI in Michigan, United States
  • 34th: 2002 - The Belfry, Warwickshire in England, Europe
  • 33rd: 1999 - The Country Club (Brookline), Norfolk County in Massachusetts, United States
  • 32nd: 1997 - Valderrama Golf Club, Andalusia in Spain, Europe
  • 31st: 1995 - Oak Hill Country Club, Monroe County in New York, United States
  • 30th: 1993 - The Belfry, Warwickshire in England, Europe
  • 29th: 1991 - Kiawah Island Golf Resort, Charleston County in South Carolina, United States
Edited by Tushar Bahl
