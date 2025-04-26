Bethpage makes a new announcement ahead of the Ryder Cup

The 2025 Ryder Cup will be held from September 25 - 28 at Bethpage Black Course, New York. The prestigious golf course released an announcement ahead of the tournament, stating that it has made some changes to its reservations fees and cancellation rules.

The Ryder Cup was established 98 years ago and is organized by the PGA of America and the European Tour. The biennial tournament features teams from Europe and the United States competing in a match play format.

In 2023, the tournament was held at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, and this year Bethpage will play host.

On Saturday, April 26, golf insider James Colgan shared a tweet that read:

“Bethpage announces it will begin charging reservation fees and changing cancellation rules after @KVanValkenburg’s reporting on tee time bots. Big win for NY public golfers!”

In the announcement included a release from Bethpage, which stated that due to high demand, golfers are now required to pay a non-refundable booking fee of $5 payable per person. The fee is to be paid when the reservation is made online and will not be refunded if a golfer’s tee time is cancelled, shifted, or missed entirely.

The prestigious course has also implemented a cancellation policy which states that any golfer who wishes to cancel their tee times must do so at least 48 hours ahead. If a golfer does not show up for their allotted tee time, they will be required to pay a $15 no-show fee.

Furthermore, golfers can only cancel their tee times no more than six times. Any golfer who exceeds this limit will have their account temporarily locked as this will help regulate booking schedules at the course.

List of Ryder Cup venues over the past years

The Ryder Cup has been held in several prestigious locations, including the Oak Hill Country Club and the PGA National Golf Club.

In 2021, the Ryder Cup was held at Whistling Straits, Wisounsin, while in 2012, the tournament was held at the Medinah Country Club, Illinois.

Let’s take a look at the list of Ryder Cup venues over the years (via Topend Sports).

44th: 2023 - Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome, Italy

43rd: 2021 - Whistling Straits, Haven in Wisconsin, United States

42nd: 2018 - Le Golf National, Île-de-France in France, Europe

41st: 2016 - Hazeltine National Golf Club, Carver County in Minnesota, United States

40th: 2014 - Gleneagles Hotel, Perthshire in Scotland, Europe

39th: 2012 - Medinah Country Club (No. 3), DuPage County in Illinois, United States

38th: 2010 - Celtic Manor Resort, Newport in Wales, Europe

37th: 2008 - Valhalla Golf Club, Louisville in Kentucky, United States

36th: 2006 - K Club, County Kildare in Ireland, Europe

35th: 2004 - Oakland Hills Country Club, Birmingham, MI in Michigan, United States

34th: 2002 - The Belfry, Warwickshire in England, Europe

33rd: 1999 - The Country Club (Brookline), Norfolk County in Massachusetts, United States

32nd: 1997 - Valderrama Golf Club, Andalusia in Spain, Europe

31st: 1995 - Oak Hill Country Club, Monroe County in New York, United States

30th: 1993 - The Belfry, Warwickshire in England, Europe

29th: 1991 - Kiawah Island Golf Resort, Charleston County in South Carolina, United States

