Golf insider sheds light on Bethpage Black misery stating that golf is going to be ‘impossible for many’

Bethpage Black will host the 2025 Ryder Cup in September, but a golf insider revealed the long queues the course is experiencing.
Rick Shiels aka Rick Golfs shared that he arrived at Bethpage Black at 4 a.m. with a friend. While the pair expected to get a "low numbered" spot, they found out they were 73rd in line. After realising that it was going to be a "long long day", they packed up and encountered a "dude making breakfast behind his car" who was camping out for the next day.
Criticising the situation, Godds wrote:
"How long would you wait in line to play a great golf course? Today at Bethpage Black there were 73 people in line to play at 4 AM!!! People are waiting already for tomorrow. The Shrink The Game movement already has some legs. At some point, the demand is going to make golf impossible for many."
The Bethpage Black is one of the most popular golf courses and is situated in New York. It's an 18-hole playing course.
What fans said about golf insider's revelation about long queues at Bethpage Black
After Rick Golfs' revelation about his miserable experience about having to wait in long lines at Bethpage Black, fans shared their opinions. They had doubts and questions which the golf insider tried to clear.
"I thought Bethpage took tee times?" one fan asked to which Ricks Golf answered:
"They do but they are hard to get. They save some for walk ups."
One fan asked what the 'Shrink the Game' movement that the insider mentioned in his post was. Shiels replied:
"It’s not real, but “shrink the game” is a meme in response to all the people who say “grow the game”, even though the game is packed."
"I’m old enough to remember people camping at Bestbuy on Thanksgiving night for Black Friday. Not many courses I would do that for." one fan said.
Ricks Shiels responded that he had never waited so much for a sale and didn't find it worth it.
"Bethpage is right around the corner from me, it really is crazy. I was going to get down there around 3 this morning, but I was able to grab an afternoon time that somebody dropped." another fan wrote.
The insider replied: "That’s the best to do it. Refresh that site!"
Ricks Shiels also said that he had waited for four hours to play at St. Andrews, but the iconic golf course is the only one he would wait in line for so long.