"Shrink the game instead", "Sound like golf growers": Fans react to Rory McIlroy's new partnership deal

Rory McIlroy recently struck a new sponsorship deal with commercial property insurance company FM Global. The pro golfer posted this news on his official X (previously Twitter) account, where his fans reacted to the announcement.

The pro golfer has acquired a brand new sponsor just before the 2025 PGA Tour season kicks off officially. According to his deal with the commercial property insurance group, McIlroy will feature their logo on his golf bag on selected occasions. Talking about this new journey, Rory McIlroy wrote on X:

"Through @FMGlobal’s association with @TGL, I had the privilege of getting to know FM’s leadership team and their commitment to growing the game of golf. I look forward to supporting their initiatives as a global ambassador. #WeAreFM "

Under this post, fans decided to come up with their opinions regarding this new update. Some X users also criticized the pro golfer for teaming up with FM Global.

"Shrink the game instead", a fan said.

"Premier commercial property insurer for the largest companies in the world." Wow, yeah, sound like golf growers :) Just join LIV and give it all up man....," reacted another.

"How many private country clubs do they belong to?," someone asked.

"Rory ..can you bring forward the time for the TGL matches ... Staying up past 12 in Ireland is just a bit much on a working day thank you", a fan suggested.

"Talk about a hole in one", another one told.

The golfer's partnership with the commercial property insuring company is set to begin in February 2025. FM Global's multi-year deal with Rory McIlroy also extends their existing relationship with Boston Common GC. As a brand ambassador, McIlroy will be instrumental in hosting and client engagement. FM Chairman and CEO Malcolm C. Roberts said:

"Rory’s global recognition makes him the perfect partner for FM as we deliver new products and solutions and bring the power of resilience to new territories globally..."

Rory McIlroy joins Megan Khang, who is a prominent figure from the LPGA Tour, as FM’s Brand Ambassador. With 37 wins in his professional career, the member of five winning European Ryder Cup teams is a worthy addition to increase FM's reach. McIlroy's partnership with FM Global comes to light just before his TGL clash with Tiger Woods.

Rory McIlroy and his 2024 earnings from tournaments

Syndication: Palm Beach Post - Source: Imagn

McIlroy is already tied down to brand partnership deals with popular names in sports like TaylorMade Golf, Sports, and Golf Pass. His TaylorMade collaboration is reportedly worth $10 million annually for the next 10 years. He is also collaborating with companies like Optum, Omega, Jumeirah, and FootJoy.

Rory McIlroy has earned a hefty paycheck from playing in tournaments besides earning from his brand collaborations. As of now, (reported by Forbes.com) he has a massive net worth of $83 million. Last year, the TGL Co-founder earned a hefty paycheck worth $21,130,374 from his golf tours.

Here's a look at the earnings of Rory McIlroy from tournaments in 2024:

Dubai Invitational: $205,113

Hero Dubai Desert Classic: $1,462,436

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: $43,000

Genesis Invitational: $42,800

Cognizant Classic: $87,750

Arnold Palmer Invitational: $224,750

The Players Championship: $285,535

Valero Texas Open: $634,800

The Masters: $175,500

RBC Heritage: $106,166

Zurich Classic: $1,286,000

Wells Fargo Championship: $3,600,000

PGA Championship: $433,340

RBC Canadian Open: $423,000

The Memorial: $329,000

U.S. Open: $2,322,000

Genesis Scottish Open: $330,750

The Open: $8,750

FedEx St Jude Championship: $40,600

PGA Championship: $500,000

Tour Championship: $1,608,333

Amgen Irish Open: €595.507

BMW PGA Championship: $778,500

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: $39,744

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship: $567,000

DP World Tour Championship: $3,000,000

Race to Dubai: $2,000,000

