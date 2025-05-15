"What a flop event" - Fans criticize the crowd turnout as Luke Donald kicks off the 2025 PGA Championship

The PGA Championship just kicked off at Quail Hollow Golf Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. With Luke Donald teeing off from the first tee, this prestigious golf Major championship began it's glorious run. However, fans seem to be critical about audience attendance on the field.

Ad

The Wanamaker Trophy is one of the most coveted titles in the life of a professional golfer. This year, the PGA Championship is being held at Quail Hollow, a course that demands skill and perseverance. With popular figures and past champions playing at this iconic course, it will be an incredible competition on The Green Mile.

However, as Luke Donald kicked off the PGA Championship, there appeared to be lesser number of heads turning up at the event. The clip from the golf Major was shared on X by NUCLR Golf. Take a look:

Ad

Trending

"🚨☑️⛳️ #PGA IS UNDERWAY — Luke Donald hits the opening tee ball to start the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow."

Expand Tweet

Ad

It's just a few weeks off from the Augusta National Championship, where the audience was almost spilling out. As usual, fans did expect a better turnout in Quail Hollow Golf Club. Below NUCLR Golf's tweet, golf fans were slamming the golf Major due to the disappointing attendance.

"What a flop event. You can literally count the heads in the crowd man" a fan said in the comment section.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"6 people watching? It’s like an @LPGA event" someone had a hard take on the event.

"Terrible turnout!", another one said.

"Does anyone in Quail Hollow give a shit about the PGA Championship? Have seen more crowd at pro-am and LPGA events i swear!!" an X-user wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Lack of fans at PGA Championship feels so lame. I just don't understand how this didn't work like the TV ratings are going to be so lame. Feels like covid all over again" another one said.

"No one there?! Christ, what a pathetic turnout for the first shot of a Major" a fan was quite disappointed.

Ad

Although there was not enough audience attendance during Donald's tee off, PGA officials had high hopes regarding the turnout.

PGA Championship was expected to have a higher turnout

Tournament organizers and PGA executives expressed optimism regarding the golf event's anticipated attendance. Before the contest started, Johnny Harris, the President of Quail Hollow Club, talked about the significance of this event held at the prestigious venue.

Ad

While talking in an interview, he said that an expected peak attendance at the 2025 PGA Championship would be 40,000 to 50,000. Take a look at what Harris said (as quoted by the Business Journal):

"If you look back at 2017, that's when, all of a sudden, the events at Quail Hollow went from being Quail Hollow events to Charlotte's events to the Carolinas' events.

"I want all that to come. I think 40,000 to 50,000 is a good range."

As the golf Major slowly unfolds its rounds, it will be worth noting if this year's turnout surpasses that of 2017, when the Major was first held at Quail Hollow.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More