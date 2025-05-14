PGA Championship Round 1: Weather Update

The much-awaited PGA Championship is all set to kick off in just a few hours. All the top players from all the leagues will be competing to grab the ultimate Wanamaker trophy. But well, as the excitement seeps in, the weather has a different story to tell.

The beginning of the week saw heavy rains, which compelled authorities to close the Quail Hollow Country Club to the audience. But the question is, with the main event set to begin, what will the conditions be like on the first day?

The opening day of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club is expected to bring warm and humid conditions. Temperatures are forecasted to reach a high of 31°C, with a RealFeel of 34°C, indicating that it may feel even warmer for players and spectators. In shaded areas, the RealFeel Shade is expected to be around 30°C.

Skies will be partly sunny throughout the day, with about 34% cloud cover. The UV index is projected at 11, classified as extreme, suggesting high sun exposure during play. Light winds from the southwest are expected at 13 km/h, with occasional gusts reaching up to 37 km/h.

There is a low chance of rain, with just a 7% probability of precipitation and a 2% chance of thunderstorms. Overall, conditions appear favorable for play, though players need to stay mindful of the heat and intensity of the sunlight.

Players to watch out for at the PGA Championship

The PGA Championship comes immediately after the Truist Championship on the PGA Tour schedule, with many players from the signature event set to compete again this week. As the second major of the year, the tournament will include 49 of the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking. Leading the field are World No.1 Scottie Scheffler and No. 2 Rory McIlroy.

Rory McIlroy arrives at Quail Hollow following his victory at the Masters, where he completed the career grand slam and ended a long wait for another major title. He previously won the PGA Championship in 2012 and 2014.

Scottie Scheffler, who will also be in contention, had a memorable week at last year’s PGA Championship at Valhalla, where he was briefly detained en route to the course. He recovered to finish tied for eighth, finishing one shot ahead of McIlroy.

Xander Schauffele secured his first major title at last year’s PGA Championship and followed it with a win at The Open, making him a two-time major winner. The World No.3 returns to defend his title this week at Quail Hollow.

He will be joined by the rest of the top three players in the world rankings, along with 45 others from the top 50. The field also features LIV Golf players Bryson DeChambeau, who finished second at last year’s Championship, and Tyrrell Hatton. The only top-50 player not competing this week is World No.24 Billy Horschel.

