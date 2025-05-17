Why is play suspended at Round 3 of the PGA Championship 2025?

The 2025 PGA Championship is underway at the Quail Hollow Golf Club. After two rounds of intense golf in what is the second Major of the season, the golf world was looking forward to Round 3 on Saturday. However, the tournament dropped a major update about this round which will leave fans disappointed.

On social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the official handle of the PGA Championship wrote a tweet in which they mentioned that play has been suspended. The reason behind the play being suspended is dangerous weather and the tournament also urged people reading the tweet to seek shelter.

The tweet read:

"Play has been SUSPENDED at 8:15 AM due to dangerous weather in the area. Please seek shelter immediately. Further updates to follow."

You can check the tweet below:

Jhonattan Vegas was the solo leader heading into Round 3 of the 2025 PGA Championship. Golfers like Marthieu Pavon, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Si Woo Kim are closely following Vegas as they are currently in T2. Big names like Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele find themselves at the bottom of the leaderboard.

While Round 3 on Saturday was another opportunity for these golfers to prove their worth, unfortunately, the play has been suspended. As of this writing, the PGA Championship hasn't dropped an update on when it will resume.

A look at the leaderboard heading into round 3 of the 2025 PGA Championship

Here is a detailed look at the leaderboard before Round 3 of the 2025 PGA Championship:

1 - Jhonattan Vegas (-8)

T2 - Matthieu Pavon (-6)

T2 - Matt Fitzpatrick (-6)

T2 - Si Woo Kim (-6)

T5 - Max Homa (-5)

T5 - Scottie Scheffler (-5)

T7 - Michael Thorbjornsen (-4)

T7 - Christiaan Behzuidenhout (-4)

T7 - Ryan Fox (-4)

T7 - Alex Smalley (-4)

T7 - J. T. Poston (-4)

T7 - Robert MacIntyre (-4)

T7 - Sam Stevens (-4)

T7 - Denny McCarthy (-4)

T7 - Ryan Gerard (-4)

T7 - Garrick Higgo (-4)

T17 - J. J. Spaun (-3)

T17 - Aaron Rai (-3)

T17 - Taylor Pendrith (-3)

T17 - Bryson DeChambeau (-3)

T17 - Richard Bland (-3)

T17 - Davis Riley (-3)

T17 - Alex Noren (-3)

T17 - Ryo Hisatsune (-3)

T17 - Tony Finau (-3)

T17 - Ben Griffin (-3)

A look at the solo leader Jhonattan Vegas' scorecard in Round 2

As mentioned above, Jhonattan Vegas is the solo leader of the PGA Championship heading into Round 3. Here is a detailed look at his scorecard:

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 4) - 5

Hole 3 (par 4) - 4

Hole 4 (par 3) - 3

Hole 5 (par 4) - 4

Hole 6 (par 3) - 3

Hole 7 (par 5) - 4

Hole 8 (par 4) - 4

Hole 9 (par 4) - 4

Hole 10 (par 5) - 4

Hole 11 (par 4) - 4

Hole 12 (par 4) - 4

Hole 13 (par 3) - 2

Hole 14 (par 4) - 3

Hole 15 (par 5) - 5

Hole 16 (par 4) - 4

Hole 17 (par 3) - 3

Hole 18 (par 4) - 6

