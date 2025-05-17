  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Amanda Balionis shares latest PGA Championship update after round suspension

Amanda Balionis shares latest PGA Championship update after round suspension

By Anurag Bhardwaj
Modified May 17, 2025 16:46 GMT
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch - Source: Imagn
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch - Source: Imagn

The PGA Championship's round 3 morning tee times were suspended. The weather conditions at Quail Hollow were not favorable for play, therefore, it was rescheduled for the afternoon of the same day (May 17). Interestingly, the postponed tee times were not initially announced, but Amanda Balionis informed fans of the amended tee times.

Ad

After the suspension, round 3 at the PGA Championship is now underway with players now paired in groups of three. This round is also set to feature an exciting pairing with Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa, and Si Woo Kim. The trio will tee off together at 1:44 pm ET.

The PGA Championship shared a post about the same on Instagram with the caption:

"Due to the weather, they’re in groups of three today. It’s the World No.1 with Homa & Kim."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Amanda Balionis uploaded this post on her Instagram story but did not include a caption. Here's a look at her story:

Amanda Balionis&#039; Instagram story on the PGA Championship (Image Via: @balionis)
Amanda Balionis' Instagram story on the PGA Championship (Image Via: @balionis)

Balionis is currently covering the tournament for CBS, which is one of the broadcast partners of this tournament. She has been conducting interviews on the greens and providing timely updates and insight on the broadcast.

Ad

What are the tee groupings for the third round of the PGA Championship?

GOLF: MAY 16 PGA PGA Championship - Source: Getty
GOLF: MAY 16 PGA PGA Championship - Source: Getty

The PGA Championship leaderboard after two rounds is looking rather fascinating. While Jhonattan Vegas is still leading the competition, numerous notable names are not far behind him.

Ad

Scottie Scheffler, who is at 5-under par, will be looking for a strong round 3 to take the lead. Si Woo Kim (-6) is one shot ahead of him, and he will play the third round with Scheffler.

Here's a look at the tee groups for the third round (all times Eastern):

Hole No. 1

  • 11:43 a.m. — Joaquin Niemann, Tyrrell Hatton, Wyndham Clark
  • 11:54 a.m. — Keegan Bradley, Marco Penge, Lucas Glover
  • 12:05 p.m. — Viktor Hovland, Tommy Fleetwood, Jon Rahm
  • 12:16 p.m. — Cam Davis, Adam Scott, Joe Highsmith
  • 12:27 p.m. — Tony Finau, Ben Griffin, Eric Cole
  • 12:38 p.m. — Davis Riley, Alex Noren, Ryo Hisatsune
  • 12:49 p.m. — Taylor Pendrith, Bryson DeChambeau, Richard Bland
  • 1 p.m. — Garrick Higgo, J.J. Spaun, Aaron Rai
  • 1:11 p.m. — Sam Stevens, Denny McCarthy, Ryan Gerard
  • 1:22 p.m. — Alex Smalley, J.T. Poston, Robert MacIntyre
  • 1:33 p.m. — Michael Thorbjornsen, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Ryan Fox
  • 1:44 p.m. — Si Woo Kim, Max Homa, Scottie Scheffler
  • 1:55 p.m. — Jhonattan Vegas, Matthieu Pavon, Matt Fitzpatrick
Ad

Hole No. 10

  • 11:48 a.m. — Rafael Campos, Matt Wallace, Tom McKibbin
  • 11:59 a.m. — Beau Hossler, Corey Conners, Luke Donald
  • 12:10 p.m. — Nicolai Højgaard, Harry Hall, Austin Eckroat
  • 12:21 p.m. — Byeong Hun An, Collin Morikawa, Cameron Young
  • 12:32 p.m. — Daniel Berger, Brian Campbell, Taylor Moore
  • 12:43 p.m. — Nico Echavarria, Harris English, Stephan Jaeger
  • 12:54 p.m. — Rasmus Højgaard, Thorbjørn Olesen, Maverick McNealy
  • 1:05 p.m. — Justin Lower, Tom Kim, Sergio Garcia
  • 1:16 p.m. — Brian Harman, Elvis Smylie, Kevin Yu
  • 1:27 p.m. — David Puig, Bud Cauley, Michael Kim
  • 1:38 p.m. — Chris Kirk, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele
  • 1:49 p.m. — Max Greyserman, Sam Burns
About the author
Anurag Bhardwaj

Anurag Bhardwaj

Twitter icon

Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.

A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor.

Know More
Edited by Tushar Bahl
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications