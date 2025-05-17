Amanda Balionis shares latest PGA Championship update after round suspension

The PGA Championship's round 3 morning tee times were suspended. The weather conditions at Quail Hollow were not favorable for play, therefore, it was rescheduled for the afternoon of the same day (May 17). Interestingly, the postponed tee times were not initially announced, but Amanda Balionis informed fans of the amended tee times.

After the suspension, round 3 at the PGA Championship is now underway with players now paired in groups of three. This round is also set to feature an exciting pairing with Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa, and Si Woo Kim. The trio will tee off together at 1:44 pm ET.

The PGA Championship shared a post about the same on Instagram with the caption:

"Due to the weather, they’re in groups of three today. It’s the World No.1 with Homa & Kim."

Amanda Balionis uploaded this post on her Instagram story but did not include a caption. Here's a look at her story:

Balionis is currently covering the tournament for CBS, which is one of the broadcast partners of this tournament. She has been conducting interviews on the greens and providing timely updates and insight on the broadcast.

What are the tee groupings for the third round of the PGA Championship?

The PGA Championship leaderboard after two rounds is looking rather fascinating. While Jhonattan Vegas is still leading the competition, numerous notable names are not far behind him.

Scottie Scheffler, who is at 5-under par, will be looking for a strong round 3 to take the lead. Si Woo Kim (-6) is one shot ahead of him, and he will play the third round with Scheffler.

Here's a look at the tee groups for the third round (all times Eastern):

Hole No. 1

11:43 a.m. — Joaquin Niemann, Tyrrell Hatton, Wyndham Clark

11:54 a.m. — Keegan Bradley, Marco Penge, Lucas Glover

12:05 p.m. — Viktor Hovland, Tommy Fleetwood, Jon Rahm

12:16 p.m. — Cam Davis, Adam Scott, Joe Highsmith

12:27 p.m. — Tony Finau, Ben Griffin, Eric Cole

12:38 p.m. — Davis Riley, Alex Noren, Ryo Hisatsune

12:49 p.m. — Taylor Pendrith, Bryson DeChambeau, Richard Bland

1 p.m. — Garrick Higgo, J.J. Spaun, Aaron Rai

1:11 p.m. — Sam Stevens, Denny McCarthy, Ryan Gerard

1:22 p.m. — Alex Smalley, J.T. Poston, Robert MacIntyre

1:33 p.m. — Michael Thorbjornsen, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Ryan Fox

1:44 p.m. — Si Woo Kim, Max Homa, Scottie Scheffler

1:55 p.m. — Jhonattan Vegas, Matthieu Pavon, Matt Fitzpatrick

Hole No. 10

11:48 a.m. — Rafael Campos, Matt Wallace, Tom McKibbin

11:59 a.m. — Beau Hossler, Corey Conners, Luke Donald

12:10 p.m. — Nicolai Højgaard, Harry Hall, Austin Eckroat

12:21 p.m. — Byeong Hun An, Collin Morikawa, Cameron Young

12:32 p.m. — Daniel Berger, Brian Campbell, Taylor Moore

12:43 p.m. — Nico Echavarria, Harris English, Stephan Jaeger

12:54 p.m. — Rasmus Højgaard, Thorbjørn Olesen, Maverick McNealy

1:05 p.m. — Justin Lower, Tom Kim, Sergio Garcia

1:16 p.m. — Brian Harman, Elvis Smylie, Kevin Yu

1:27 p.m. — David Puig, Bud Cauley, Michael Kim

1:38 p.m. — Chris Kirk, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele

1:49 p.m. — Max Greyserman, Sam Burns

