Amanda Balionis drops 3-word reaction to her experience at the private social club for golfers in the US

CBS reporter Amanda Balionis recently shared her thoughts after her experience at the Intown Golf Club, a private social club for golfers. Balionis is currently in Charlotte, North Carolina to cover the second major of the year, the 2025 PGA Championship happening from May 15 to 18.
Ahead of the tee off at the Quail Hollow Golf Course on Thursday, the CBS reporter spent a day out and visited the private social club, Intown Golf Club in the city. Balionis summarized her experience at the club along with a picture on her Instagram story:
"No Better vibe"
Amanda Balionis spent the day with Cosette Chaput and former LPGA professional Mel Reid, who joined her for dinner at the Intown Golf Club.
Kira Dixon, who works with NBC as a reporter was missing from the girls' night out. However, Balionis and others found a way to include the model-turned-reporter in the dinner. Cosette Chaput posted a hilarious Instagram story which featured Mel Reid and Balionis with Kira Dixon on the TV in the background. Amanda Balionis reposted the picture which was captioned:
"When @kirakdixon says she can't make dinner, we find a way."
Intown Golf Club is a high-end club that offers an exclusive retreat that combines a social gathering with the most accurate golf experience.
Amanda Balionis shares exciting news about her whiskey-brand collaboration
Balionis teased her fans with an announcement about 'something pretty special' about the Kentucky-based whiskey brand, Elijah Craig. She posted an Instagram picture of herself savouring the whiskey and wrote an announcement:
"Always love being with my @elijahcraig family, especially when they let me do something pretty special 😏 I’m not allowed to say anything else yet but trust me, something fun is coming later on this year 🥃"
The CBS reporter also invited people who are visiting the Quail Hollow Golf Club during the PGA Championship, to stop by the Elijah Craig Speakeasy. She added that visitors would get to enjoy a 'bespoke cocktail' on the seventh green of the course.
Amanda Balionis recently shared her expectations from the second major of the year. Earlier this week, she reposted a picture with Jordan Spieth's quote via the PGA Tour's Instagram page and wrote:
"We have so many great storylines entering the second major of the year. Also appreciate that this is a course that these guys love and are already familiar with which makes it even more fun."
"Can't wait for Thursday to see this thing start to take shape."
Xander Schauffele who has had decent outcomes this season, will look to defend his title at the PGA Championship this week.