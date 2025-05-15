Amanda Balionis drops 3-word reaction to her experience at the private social club for golfers in the US

CBS reporter Amanda Balionis recently shared her thoughts after her experience at the Intown Golf Club, a private social club for golfers. Balionis is currently in Charlotte, North Carolina to cover the second major of the year, the 2025 PGA Championship happening from May 15 to 18.

Ad

Ahead of the tee off at the Quail Hollow Golf Course on Thursday, the CBS reporter spent a day out and visited the private social club, Intown Golf Club in the city. Balionis summarized her experience at the club along with a picture on her Instagram story:

"No Better vibe"

Amanda Balionis' story on Instagram - Source: Instagram @balionis

Amanda Balionis spent the day with Cosette Chaput and former LPGA professional Mel Reid, who joined her for dinner at the Intown Golf Club.

Ad

Trending

Kira Dixon, who works with NBC as a reporter was missing from the girls' night out. However, Balionis and others found a way to include the model-turned-reporter in the dinner. Cosette Chaput posted a hilarious Instagram story which featured Mel Reid and Balionis with Kira Dixon on the TV in the background. Amanda Balionis reposted the picture which was captioned:

"When @kirakdixon says she can't make dinner, we find a way."

Ad

Amanda Balionis reposted Cosette Chaput's story - Source: Instagram @balionis

Intown Golf Club is a high-end club that offers an exclusive retreat that combines a social gathering with the most accurate golf experience.

Ad

Amanda Balionis shares exciting news about her whiskey-brand collaboration

Balionis teased her fans with an announcement about 'something pretty special' about the Kentucky-based whiskey brand, Elijah Craig. She posted an Instagram picture of herself savouring the whiskey and wrote an announcement:

"Always love being with my @elijahcraig family, especially when they let me do something pretty special 😏 I’m not allowed to say anything else yet but trust me, something fun is coming later on this year 🥃"

Ad

The CBS reporter also invited people who are visiting the Quail Hollow Golf Club during the PGA Championship, to stop by the Elijah Craig Speakeasy. She added that visitors would get to enjoy a 'bespoke cocktail' on the seventh green of the course.

Ad

Amanda Balionis recently shared her expectations from the second major of the year. Earlier this week, she reposted a picture with Jordan Spieth's quote via the PGA Tour's Instagram page and wrote:

"We have so many great storylines entering the second major of the year. Also appreciate that this is a course that these guys love and are already familiar with which makes it even more fun."

Ad

"Can't wait for Thursday to see this thing start to take shape."

Xander Schauffele who has had decent outcomes this season, will look to defend his title at the PGA Championship this week.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anusha M Started out as a Golf Listener, soon got her bearing as a writer.



As an established Content Writer, Anusha aspires to be a Sports Journalist and joining Sportskeeda is the first step she's taken in that direction. From little to no golf knowledge, she now hopes to cover a PGA Tour event live, one day.



She graduated Bachelors of Arts with triple majors- Journalism, Psychology and English Literature. The two subjects, Psychology and literature, greatly influenced her writing, one by assisting in readers' perspective and one by improving language & vocabulary.

This gives her an edge while framing articles, as she knows what you want readers want and how to engage with them without all the huff and fluff. She strives not only to bring you genuine news stories, but to deliver perfection!



Besides golf, Anusha follows tennis and cricket avidly. She has even published several tennis news articles in one of her previous roles. This role nudged her towards Sports writing and reporting, and she decided to pursue MA in Sports Journalism in the future to nourish this dream.

Anusha has dabbled in different fields before she came back to her true passion. From travel blogs and B2B content to digital marketing and scripting digital ads, she has worked in various areas, and has a takeaway from each of those roles.





Outside journalism, Anusha either binges Mystery thrillers or writes poems, occasionally picks up a book and buries her face until she finishes it. In short, she is

A Potterhead with an eye like Sherlock, be it for content or errors! Know More