Amanda Balionis anticipates 'many great storylines' at the PGA Championship 2025

The long-awaited PGA Championship is here and fans worldwide are wondering about who will add the Wanamaker Trophy to their cabinet this year. Ahead of the tournament, Amanda Balionis shared an Instagram post, saying that she anticipates many great stories to come out of the competition.

Ad

American sports journalist Balionis is one of the most popular faces on CBS Sports. A Hofstra University alumnus, she graduated in 2008 with a major in Broadcast Journalism. She now works as a full-time reporter for CBS Sports, covering golf, college football, and NFL.

On Tuesday, May 13, Balionis shared a post from the PGA Tour on her Instagram story. The post was a quote by Jordan Spieth talking about attempting to secure a career Grand Slam at the PGA Championship. It read:

Ad

Trending

“I’d love to throw my hat in the ring and give it a chance come the weekend.”

Amanda Balionis posted it with the caption:

“We have so many great storylines entering the second major of the year. Also appreciate that this is a course that these guys love and are already familiar with which makes it even more fun.”

Ad

Take a look at her post here:

Still taken from Amanda Balionis’ Instagram story_source: Instagram/@balionis

The CBS Sports reporter also added that she’s eagerly looking forward to the first round, which kicks off on Thursday, to see if “this thing starts to take shape.”

Ad

Notably, Jordan Spieth has won every major championship except the PGA Championship. He won the 2015 Masters Tournament, 2015 U.S. Open, and 2017 Open Championship. Should he clinch the PGA Championship title this year, he will secure a career Grand Slam— a feat that has only been achieved by six other golfers in history.

“I loved Sepp Straka’s honesty” Amanda Balionis congratulates the 2025 Truist Champion

The 2025 Truist Championship concluded on May 11, and Australian golfer Sepp Straka claimed the title. Amanda Balionis, who covered the event, shared a post on Instagram congratulating the PGA Tour player for securing his fourth tour title. Her post was captioned:

Ad

“A tremendous week on a great course resulting in a great final round and champion for the @truistcgampionship. Winning on the PGA Tour is hard and I loved @seepstraka’s honesty around handling the nerves that made him lose feeling in his arms and legs all day.”

Ad

Amanda Balionis further commended the 2025 Truist Champion for the emotional message he sent to his mom and wife. She stated that his message “reminded us all of what it takes to get here and what it means to make it.”

The CBS Sports reporter also sent a shout out to Shane Lowry for the good fight he put up during the competition. She mentioned that he has been “knocking at the door all season,” trying to secure his first title of the year. She further encouraged him, saying that although his win didn't come at the Truist Championship, it’s “hard to imagine the payoff is far away.”

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarah Rishama Madaki Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.



A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.



Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.



Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action. Know More