5 golfers who underperformed at the Truist Championship 2025 ft. Rory McIlroy

The Truist Championship 2025 wrapped up on Sunday, May 11, at The Philadelphia Cricket Club's Wissahickon Course in Flourtown, Philadelphia. Sepp Straka won his second title of the 2025 season by a two-shot win over Justin Thomas and Shane Lowry.

The PGA Tour event had a stellar field, including Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, and Tommy Fleetwood among the favourites to win the tournament. Straka performed above his expectations and scored 63, 67, 66, and 68 to finish 16-under.

However, some players like Rory McIlroy performed below expectations. Here's a look at five golfers who underperformed their odds at the Truist Championship 2025:

Trending

5 golfers who underperformed at the Truist Championship 2025

#1 Rory McIlroy

Odds: +400

Result: T7

Rory McIlroy entered the field as a clear favourite with odds of +400, as per FanDuel. He tied for seventh after posting scores of 66, 67, 69, and 68 in the four rounds to finish at 10-under.

While a top-10 finish is commendable, McIlroy himself acknowledged that he struggled with his accuracy. He said (via ASAP Sports):

"I sort of struggled with this (accuracy) in Houston as well, whenever we get these big, wide, open golf courses where there's not a ton of definition. I think I would have hit more fairways if it had been tree lined."

McIlroy's performance at Truist came after his wins at the Masters and the Players Championship earlier in the season.

#2 Collin Morikawa

PGA: Truist Championship - Third Round - Source: Imagn

Odds: +1400

Result: T17

After McIlroy, Collin Morikawa was the second favourite to win the tournament with odds of +1400. He started strong with a 7-under 63 in the first round, positioning himself among the leaders. However, he followed it with 70, 72, and 68 in the final three rounds. He finished with a 7-under, tying for 17th place, a disappointing result after his promising start.

#3 Xander Schauffele

Odds: +1600

Result: T11

Xander Schauffele was another favourite at the tournament, however, he finished tied for 11th at 9-under-par. He posted consistent rounds of 67, 69, 69, and 66 but couldn't mount a significant charge up the leaderboard.

#4 Ludvig Aberg

PGA: Truist Championship - Second Round - Source: Imagn

Odds: +1600

Result: T60

Aberg had a strong start to the 2025 season, winning the Genesis Invitational and having three top-10 finishes. However, his performance at the Truist Championship was inconsistent.

After an opening round of 66, he followed it with 71 and 5-over 75 in the third round. In the final round, he finished with 69 to finish at 1-over. He failed to justify his odds of +1600.

#5 Viktor Hovland (+2500)

Odds: +2500

Result: T54

Fresh off a win at the Valspar Championship, Viktor Hovland couldn't replicate his form at the Truist Championship. He posted rounds of 69, 70, 71, and 70 to finish at even par, tying for 54th place. Hovland, who has been a consistent contender on tour, couldn't live up to his odds of +2500.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Yadav Rohit is a Golf writer at Sportskeeda who specializes in PGA Tour coverage. With a Bachelor's degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a Master's degree in Global Studies from Ambedkar University, he has always been passionate about writing on varied topics.



Rohit has over 4 years of prior work experience under his belt. He prioritizes thorough fact-checking of every article he pens with the aim of providing readers with the most accurate and insightful content.



Rohit's favorite celebrity sportsperson is Novak Djokovic; he admires his determination in the face of challenges and fighting spirit. Rohit is an avid reader and when he's not busy reading and writing about the latest developments in the vast world of pop culture and sports, he can be seen absorbed by a book. He also loves playing chess. Know More