Scottie Scheffler goes into beast mode in the final holes to take the big lead at the PGA Championship 2025

Scottie Scheffler is currently playing his 10th event of the season at Quail Hollow. He has taken the lead at the 2025 PGA Championship after the third round.

Ad

Scheffler teed off at 1:44 p.m. alongside Si Woo Kim and Max Homa and shot a 6-under 65 in the third round. He opened with a bogey before bouncing back with birdies on the fourth, fifth, and seventh to go out in 33. On the back nine, he carded birdies on 12, 15, 17, and 18, along with two bogeys on 11 and 13. Scheffler's best shot came on par 4, 14, where he carded an eagle to finish the back nine in 32

Ad

Trending

NUCLR Golf posted a clip from Scheffler’s round, showing him celebrate with a fiery “F*ck yeah baby” after a clutch putt which the commentator called:

"A Scheffler showcase performance."

The post caption read:

"Scottie Scheffler has gone NUCLR! -5 over his last 5 holes. Leader by 3."

Expand Tweet

Ad

In Round 2 on Friday, Scheffler shot a 3-under 68 with four birdies and one bogey. His opening round, however, was less smooth. He carded a double bogey on the 16th, along with two bogeys, four birdies, and an eagle on the par-5 15th.

After his tough round, Scottie Scheffler even voiced his frustration in the post-round interview, which didn't sit well with many golf fans, while some agreed with his stance.

" I don't personally think that hitting the ball in the middle of the fairway you should get punished for...I want the purest, fairest test of golf, and in my opinion maybe the ball today should have been played up," Scheffler said (via NUCLR GOLF on X).

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Earlier in the week, Scottie Scheffler made a hole-in-one during the practice round at Quail Hollow. The shot reached 118 mph and an apex of 103 feet before dropping in for an eagle. It was his third career ace.

His first came at the 2014 AT&T Byron Nelson on the par-3 second hole. His second was at the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge on the 189-yard par-3 eighth.

When will Scottie Scheffler tee up in the Sunday round?

Scottie Scheffler is set to tee off at 2:40 p.m. ET on Sunday for the final round of the 2025 PGA Championship. He will play in the last group alongside Alex Noren, who is three shots behind him after the 54 holes.

Ad

The final round will start at 8:10 a.m. ET, with players going out in pairs. Scheffler, who holds the solo lead, will be in the last group.

Here are the full tee times for the third round (ET):

8:10 a.m.: Chris Kirk, Sergio Garcia

Chris Kirk, Sergio Garcia 8:20 a.m.: Bud Cauley, Byeong Hun An

Bud Cauley, Byeong Hun An 8:30 a.m.: Brian Campbell, Elvis Smylie

Brian Campbell, Elvis Smylie 8:40 a.m.: Austin Eckroat, Brian Harman

Austin Eckroat, Brian Harman 8:50 a.m.: Tom Kim, Michael Kim

Tom Kim, Michael Kim 9:00 a.m.: Nicolai Højgaard, Stephan Jaeger

Nicolai Højgaard, Stephan Jaeger 9:10 a.m.: Justin Lower, Kevin Yu

Justin Lower, Kevin Yu 9:20 a.m.: Daniel Berger, Rasmus Højgaard

Daniel Berger, Rasmus Højgaard 9:30 a.m.: Tommy Fleetwood, Collin Morikawa

Tommy Fleetwood, Collin Morikawa 9:40 a.m.: Xander Schauffele, Sam Burns

Xander Schauffele, Sam Burns 9:50 a.m.: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Rory McIlroy

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Rory McIlroy 10:10 a.m.: Richard Bland, Sam Stevens

Richard Bland, Sam Stevens 10:20 a.m.: Tom McKibbin, Corey Conners

Tom McKibbin, Corey Conners 10:30 a.m.: Luke Donald, Thorbjørn Olesen

Luke Donald, Thorbjørn Olesen 10:40 a.m.: Marco Penge, Beau Hossler

Marco Penge, Beau Hossler 10:50 a.m.: Max Homa, Wyndham Clark

Max Homa, Wyndham Clark 11:00 a.m.: Harris English, Aaron Rai

Harris English, Aaron Rai 11:10 a.m.: Eric Cole, Nico Echavarria

Eric Cole, Nico Echavarria 11:20 a.m.: Rafael Campos, Cameron Young

Rafael Campos, Cameron Young 11:30 a.m.: Michael Thorbjornsen, Tyrrell Hatton

Michael Thorbjornsen, Tyrrell Hatton 11:40 a.m.: Harry Hall, Taylor Moore

Harry Hall, Taylor Moore 11:50 a.m.: Joaquin Niemann, Viktor Hovland

Joaquin Niemann, Viktor Hovland 12:10 p.m.: Robert MacIntyre, David Puig

Robert MacIntyre, David Puig 12:20 p.m.: J.J. Spaun, Alex Smalley

J.J. Spaun, Alex Smalley 12:30 p.m.: Taylor Pendrith, Maverick McNealy

Taylor Pendrith, Maverick McNealy 12:40 p.m.: Ben Griffin, Ryo Hisatsune

Ben Griffin, Ryo Hisatsune 12:50 p.m.: Ryan Fox, Max Greyserman

Ryan Fox, Max Greyserman 1:00 p.m.: Denny McCarthy, Ryan Gerard

Denny McCarthy, Ryan Gerard 1:10 p.m.: Lucas Glover, Cam Davis

Lucas Glover, Cam Davis 1:20 p.m.: Joe Highsmith, Garrick Higgo

Joe Highsmith, Garrick Higgo 1:30 p.m.: Matt Wallace, Adam Scott

Matt Wallace, Adam Scott 1:40 p.m.: Matthieu Pavon, Matt Fitzpatrick

Matthieu Pavon, Matt Fitzpatrick 2:00 p.m.: Tony Finau, Bryson DeChambeau

Tony Finau, Bryson DeChambeau 2:10 p.m.: Jhonattan Vegas, Keegan Bradley

Jhonattan Vegas, Keegan Bradley 2:20 p.m.: Jon Rahm, Si Woo Kim

Jon Rahm, Si Woo Kim 2:30 p.m.: Davis Riley, J.T. Poston

Davis Riley, J.T. Poston 2:40 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Alex Noren

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sonali Verma Know More