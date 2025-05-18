Scottie Scheffler goes into beast mode in the final holes to take the big lead at the PGA Championship 2025

Scottie Scheffler is currently playing his 10th event of the season at Quail Hollow. He has taken the lead at the 2025 PGA Championship after the third round.
Scheffler teed off at 1:44 p.m. alongside Si Woo Kim and Max Homa and shot a 6-under 65 in the third round. He opened with a bogey before bouncing back with birdies on the fourth, fifth, and seventh to go out in 33. On the back nine, he carded birdies on 12, 15, 17, and 18, along with two bogeys on 11 and 13. Scheffler's best shot came on par 4, 14, where he carded an eagle to finish the back nine in 32
NUCLR Golf posted a clip from Scheffler’s round, showing him celebrate with a fiery “F*ck yeah baby” after a clutch putt which the commentator called:
"A Scheffler showcase performance."
The post caption read:
"Scottie Scheffler has gone NUCLR! -5 over his last 5 holes. Leader by 3."
In Round 2 on Friday, Scheffler shot a 3-under 68 with four birdies and one bogey. His opening round, however, was less smooth. He carded a double bogey on the 16th, along with two bogeys, four birdies, and an eagle on the par-5 15th.
After his tough round, Scottie Scheffler even voiced his frustration in the post-round interview, which didn't sit well with many golf fans, while some agreed with his stance.
" I don't personally think that hitting the ball in the middle of the fairway you should get punished for...I want the purest, fairest test of golf, and in my opinion maybe the ball today should have been played up," Scheffler said (via NUCLR GOLF on X).
Earlier in the week, Scottie Scheffler made a hole-in-one during the practice round at Quail Hollow. The shot reached 118 mph and an apex of 103 feet before dropping in for an eagle. It was his third career ace.
His first came at the 2014 AT&T Byron Nelson on the par-3 second hole. His second was at the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge on the 189-yard par-3 eighth.
When will Scottie Scheffler tee up in the Sunday round?
Scottie Scheffler is set to tee off at 2:40 p.m. ET on Sunday for the final round of the 2025 PGA Championship. He will play in the last group alongside Alex Noren, who is three shots behind him after the 54 holes.
The final round will start at 8:10 a.m. ET, with players going out in pairs. Scheffler, who holds the solo lead, will be in the last group.
Here are the full tee times for the third round (ET):
- 8:10 a.m.: Chris Kirk, Sergio Garcia
- 8:20 a.m.: Bud Cauley, Byeong Hun An
- 8:30 a.m.: Brian Campbell, Elvis Smylie
- 8:40 a.m.: Austin Eckroat, Brian Harman
- 8:50 a.m.: Tom Kim, Michael Kim
- 9:00 a.m.: Nicolai Højgaard, Stephan Jaeger
- 9:10 a.m.: Justin Lower, Kevin Yu
- 9:20 a.m.: Daniel Berger, Rasmus Højgaard
- 9:30 a.m.: Tommy Fleetwood, Collin Morikawa
- 9:40 a.m.: Xander Schauffele, Sam Burns
- 9:50 a.m.: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Rory McIlroy
- 10:10 a.m.: Richard Bland, Sam Stevens
- 10:20 a.m.: Tom McKibbin, Corey Conners
- 10:30 a.m.: Luke Donald, Thorbjørn Olesen
- 10:40 a.m.: Marco Penge, Beau Hossler
- 10:50 a.m.: Max Homa, Wyndham Clark
- 11:00 a.m.: Harris English, Aaron Rai
- 11:10 a.m.: Eric Cole, Nico Echavarria
- 11:20 a.m.: Rafael Campos, Cameron Young
- 11:30 a.m.: Michael Thorbjornsen, Tyrrell Hatton
- 11:40 a.m.: Harry Hall, Taylor Moore
- 11:50 a.m.: Joaquin Niemann, Viktor Hovland
- 12:10 p.m.: Robert MacIntyre, David Puig
- 12:20 p.m.: J.J. Spaun, Alex Smalley
- 12:30 p.m.: Taylor Pendrith, Maverick McNealy
- 12:40 p.m.: Ben Griffin, Ryo Hisatsune
- 12:50 p.m.: Ryan Fox, Max Greyserman
- 1:00 p.m.: Denny McCarthy, Ryan Gerard
- 1:10 p.m.: Lucas Glover, Cam Davis
- 1:20 p.m.: Joe Highsmith, Garrick Higgo
- 1:30 p.m.: Matt Wallace, Adam Scott
- 1:40 p.m.: Matthieu Pavon, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 2:00 p.m.: Tony Finau, Bryson DeChambeau
- 2:10 p.m.: Jhonattan Vegas, Keegan Bradley
- 2:20 p.m.: Jon Rahm, Si Woo Kim
- 2:30 p.m.: Davis Riley, J.T. Poston
- 2:40 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Alex Noren