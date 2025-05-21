Amanda Balionis reveals her ultimate solution to the ’people pleasing’ problem

CBS reporter Amanda Balionis shared how an award-winning American podcast helped her with behaviour of 'people pleasing' among other things.
The American sports journalist took to her social media page to share about the latest episode of the podcast. The American podcast, We Can Do Hard Things is co-hosted by Amanda Doyle, her sister Glennon Doyle and Glennon's wife Abby Wambach. The show covers a wide range of topics including but not limited to parenting, anxiety, boundaries, gender among others.
In the latest episode with Dr. Hillary McBride, psychotherapist and researcher, as their guest, the hosts discuss the journey of trusting oneself again. Balionis attached the link to this episode on her Instagram story with a glimpse of the podcast and wrote:
"😮💨this. Most of you know by now I love the @wecandohardthings pod so much. This episode was so helpful when thinking about people pleasing, belonging, and standing in your own beliefs."
The episode spoke about how scary it is for some people to navigate through life as an individual, who out of fear get along with people or groups to avoid acceptance of a certain level of freedom.
We Can Do Hard Things podcast has had the likes of Oprah Winfrey, Michelle Obama, Kamala Harris, Dolly Parton as guests, among other personalities. The podcast has received several nominations and awards, including 2022 iHeartRadio award for Best Advice/Inspirational Podcast and a Gracie Award for Lifestyle Podcast in 2022 to name a few.
Amanda Balionis has shared her struggle with her 'people pleasing' nature several times throught different quotes and posts on her social media handle.
Amanda Balionis shared her experience at the T-Mobile event during the PGA Championship
The CBS reporter was at Charlotte, North Carolina last week to cover the second Major of the year. While she was there primarily for the PGA Championship, Amanda Balionis attended other events apart from the Major.
T-Mobile, a German mobile telecommunications company held a business event, which Balionis attended. She shared a series of pictures appreciating the company's innovation with the caption:
"Had so much fun with @tmobile for Business during the @pgachampionship in Charlotte. It’s cool to see how they are pushing innovation both on and off the course as well as providing great spaces for @tmobile customers to hang and enjoy the action like Club Magenta👏"
Amanda Balionis also reflected upon her week at the Major Championship in a video compilation of her final day at Quail Hollow. She took her followers through her day, from the moment she started her reporting duties on the 18th green on the golf course up until the moment Scottie Scheffler sealed his victory.