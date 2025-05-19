"It's a choice" - Amanda Balionis appreciates LIV Golfers after Rory McIlroy ignored the media at the 2025 PGA Championship

Amanda Balionis was at Quail Hollow Golf Club this week, catching all the live action from the field for CBS Network. The broadcast journalist also handled the role of post-match interviews during the PGA Championship. Recently, she interviewed LIV Golfers who were competing for this year's Wanamaker Trophy.

This whole week has been full of drama, with 'storylines' waiting to come to a full circle as per Balionis' words. As Balionis was interviewing golfers, only one prominent figure was left behind and that was Rory McIlroy. The Northern Irishman decided not to face the press shortly after his primary driver was considered non-conforming.

This decision created a huge hurdle for Mcllroy, as the 2025 Masters Tournament winner's driving accuracy dramatically faltered. Amanda Balionis ended up interviewing LIV golfers like Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm. As she shared their pictures on Instagram, Balionis praised the duo:

"Appreciate these two for taking the time to talk after a gutting loss. Simply a reminder that no one is obligated to talk, it's a choice. And to bring us in after coming so close to a career accomplishment is awesome for the viewer."

Amanda Balionis' caption was a subtle reference to McIlroy's decision, for which he came under fire from the fans. Take a look at her Instagram story that Balionis shared with her 348k followers:

Screenshot from Balionis' Instagram story/IG: @balionis

The CBS reporter, due to her roles, takes a look at the scorecard closely. As the PGA Championship was approaching its final round, fans were excited, and so was she. Balionis also ended up sharing her honest take on Scottie Scheffler after the Texan pro took a 3-shot lead on Saturday (May 17). Sheffler was 11-under before the final 18 holes.

Shortly after the two-time Major championship winner got his third Major accolade, the 39-year-old reporter shared a post on Instagram. In the caption, she praised Scheffler for his performance at Quail Hollow. Take a look at what Amanda Balionis shared:

"World Number 1 proving once again why he firmly holds that position. After fighting a left miss for his opening nine and finding himself tied for the lead with Jon Rahm early on the back.. Scottie once again showed his resiliency and skill to run away with his first @pgachampionship victory by five strokes. The back nine was yet another clinic with big names breathing down his neck. At 28-years-old, the three-time Major Champ continues to prove that the ceiling may not exist at all..."

Before Balionis and Scheffler had an in-depth interview after the latter's win, the duo shared some light-hearted moments on Saturday.

Amanda Balionis shares hilarious moment with Scottie Scheffler

Following his 6 under par 65 score in round 3, Scheffler sat down for an interview with the golf reporter. As the duo were in the middle of their conversation, the golfer from Dallas started coughing profusely.

Amanda Balionis quickly joked about the incident, claiming it was the allergies that got Scheffler. The PGA Tour pro steered clear of the incident, blaming the interruption on his nervous self. Balionis, despite joking, offered Scheffler water, and this clip is now doing the rounds on social media. Take a look at this Instagram post by CBS:

Balionis' time at the 2025 PGA Championship might be over for this year, but the CBS reporter will return to the network for upcoming events on the PGA and LPGA Tour.

