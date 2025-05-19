Amanda Balionis points out a hilarious Scottie Scheffler moment that made her laugh at the 2025 PGA Championship

Scottie Scheffler won his second title of the season at the 2025 PGA Championship. This was his third Major win, and he achieved it by a comfortable margin of five shots. Amanda Balionis, who was covering the championships, posted an Instagram story about a hilarious incident that occurred at Quail Hollow after Scheffler's win.

Balionis uploaded a reel from Golf on CBS in which Scheffler celebrates his trophy-lifting moment after the win. However, the trophy's lid slipped off, creating a humorous situation. Scheffler was able to thoroughly enjoy his moment when he lifted the trophy on his second attempt. Balionis made a witty comment about this situation in her story caption, which read:

"It was the second raise for me after the lid fell off 😂😂"

Here's a look at Balionis' Instagram story:

Amanda Balionis shares a hilarious moment on Scottie Scheffler (Image credit: IG @balionis)

Regarding his performance, Scottie Scheffler finished the tournament with a total score of 273. He was 11 strokes under par and finished the final round with exactly par.

After the tournament, Scheffler discussed the chanting fans in the arena. During a post-game press conference, he also stated that the crowd never distracted him from his focus on the game.

"I think inevitably you can hear when they're right there shouting at you. It's a bit of a weird deal. I don't know why people need to yell at you when they're that close… But at the end of the day, I'm focused on the task at hand, and I've got to execute," Scheffler stated. (via ASAP Sports)

After this win, Scheffler collected $3.42 million out of the game's $19 million prize pool.

How did the final PGA Championship leaderboard look like? Ft Scottie Scheffler

PGA: PGA Championship - Final Round - Source: Imagn

Scottie Scheffler adapted to the course in the first two rounds and improved significantly after round three. He took the lead in the standings in round 3 and held it until the final round.

Here's a look at the final leaderboard of the tournament:

1. Scottie Scheffler

T2. Bryson DeChambeau

T2. Harris English

T2. Davis Riley

T5. J.T. Poston

T5. Jhonattan Vegas

T5. Taylor Pendrith

T8. Ryan Gerard

T8. Ben Griffin

T8. Keegan Bradley

T8. Matt Fitzpatrick

T8. Denny McCarthy

T8. Jon Rahm

T8. Joaquin Niemann

T8. Si Woo Kim

T8. Joe Highsmith

T17. Alex Noren

T17. Matt Wallace

T19. Tony Finau

T19. Adam Scott

T19. Sam Burns

T19. Cam Davis

T19. Corey Conners

T19. Taylor Moore

T19. Harry Hall

T19. Beau Hossler

T19. Aaron Rai

T28. Viktor Hovland

T28. Alex Smalley

T28. Xander Schauffele

T28. Ryan Fox

T28. Marco Penge

T33. Thorbjørn Olesen

T33. Maverick McNealy

T33. Max Greyserman

T33. Daniel Berger

T37. J.J. Spaun

T37. Richard Bland

T37. Lucas Glover

T37. Ryo Hisatsune

T41. Matthieu Pavon

T41. Tommy Fleetwood

T41. Nico Echavarria

T41. Nicolai Hojgaard

T41. Michael Thorbjornsen

T41. Eric Cole

T47. Robert MacIntyre

T47. Cameron Young

T47. Rory McIlroy

T50. Kevin Yu

T50. Christiaan Bezuidenhout

T50. Wyndham Clark

T50. Collin Morikawa

T50. Tom McKibbin

T55. Garrick Higgo

T55. Chris Kirk

T55. Michael Kim

T55. Brian Campbell

T55. Rafael Campos

T60. Luke Donald

T60. Max Homa

T60. Brian Harman

T60. Tyrrell Hatton

T60. Sam Stevens

T60. David Puig

T60. Justin Lower

T67. Austin Eckroat

T67. Sergio Garcia

T67. Rasmus Hojgaard

70. Stephan Jaeger

71. Tom Kim

T72. Elvis Smylie

T72. Bud Cauley

74 Byeong Hun An

