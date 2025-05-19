Amanda Balionis points out a hilarious Scottie Scheffler moment that made her laugh at the 2025 PGA Championship

Scottie Scheffler won his second title of the season at the 2025 PGA Championship. This was his third Major win, and he achieved it by a comfortable margin of five shots. Amanda Balionis, who was covering the championships, posted an Instagram story about a hilarious incident that occurred at Quail Hollow after Scheffler's win.
Balionis uploaded a reel from Golf on CBS in which Scheffler celebrates his trophy-lifting moment after the win. However, the trophy's lid slipped off, creating a humorous situation. Scheffler was able to thoroughly enjoy his moment when he lifted the trophy on his second attempt. Balionis made a witty comment about this situation in her story caption, which read:
"It was the second raise for me after the lid fell off 😂😂"
Here's a look at Balionis' Instagram story:
Regarding his performance, Scottie Scheffler finished the tournament with a total score of 273. He was 11 strokes under par and finished the final round with exactly par.
After the tournament, Scheffler discussed the chanting fans in the arena. During a post-game press conference, he also stated that the crowd never distracted him from his focus on the game.
"I think inevitably you can hear when they're right there shouting at you. It's a bit of a weird deal. I don't know why people need to yell at you when they're that close… But at the end of the day, I'm focused on the task at hand, and I've got to execute," Scheffler stated. (via ASAP Sports)
After this win, Scheffler collected $3.42 million out of the game's $19 million prize pool.
How did the final PGA Championship leaderboard look like? Ft Scottie Scheffler
Scottie Scheffler adapted to the course in the first two rounds and improved significantly after round three. He took the lead in the standings in round 3 and held it until the final round.
Here's a look at the final leaderboard of the tournament:
- 1. Scottie Scheffler
- T2. Bryson DeChambeau
- T2. Harris English
- T2. Davis Riley
- T5. J.T. Poston
- T5. Jhonattan Vegas
- T5. Taylor Pendrith
- T8. Ryan Gerard
- T8. Ben Griffin
- T8. Keegan Bradley
- T8. Matt Fitzpatrick
- T8. Denny McCarthy
- T8. Jon Rahm
- T8. Joaquin Niemann
- T8. Si Woo Kim
- T8. Joe Highsmith
- T17. Alex Noren
- T17. Matt Wallace
- T19. Tony Finau
- T19. Adam Scott
- T19. Sam Burns
- T19. Cam Davis
- T19. Corey Conners
- T19. Taylor Moore
- T19. Harry Hall
- T19. Beau Hossler
- T19. Aaron Rai
- T28. Viktor Hovland
- T28. Alex Smalley
- T28. Xander Schauffele
- T28. Ryan Fox
- T28. Marco Penge
- T33. Thorbjørn Olesen
- T33. Maverick McNealy
- T33. Max Greyserman
- T33. Daniel Berger
- T37. J.J. Spaun
- T37. Richard Bland
- T37. Lucas Glover
- T37. Ryo Hisatsune
- T41. Matthieu Pavon
- T41. Tommy Fleetwood
- T41. Nico Echavarria
- T41. Nicolai Hojgaard
- T41. Michael Thorbjornsen
- T41. Eric Cole
- T47. Robert MacIntyre
- T47. Cameron Young
- T47. Rory McIlroy
- T50. Kevin Yu
- T50. Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- T50. Wyndham Clark
- T50. Collin Morikawa
- T50. Tom McKibbin
- T55. Garrick Higgo
- T55. Chris Kirk
- T55. Michael Kim
- T55. Brian Campbell
- T55. Rafael Campos
- T60. Luke Donald
- T60. Max Homa
- T60. Brian Harman
- T60. Tyrrell Hatton
- T60. Sam Stevens
- T60. David Puig
- T60. Justin Lower
- T67. Austin Eckroat
- T67. Sergio Garcia
- T67. Rasmus Hojgaard
- 70. Stephan Jaeger
- 71. Tom Kim
- T72. Elvis Smylie
- T72. Bud Cauley
- 74 Byeong Hun An